Patriots announce Week 3 status for defensive coordinator Terrell Williams

The New England Patriots will be without defensive coordinator Terrell Williams this Sunday. This will be the second game Williams misses as he deals with a medical issue.

The update on Williams’ status was included as a part of Friday’s injury report. There was a section at the bottom noting “please note that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will miss Sunday's game. [Inside linebackers coach] Zak Kuhr will assume the responsibilities in his absence.”

Williams missed all of last week after coaching in the season opener. He returned to the facility this week. Head coach Mike Vrabel last gave a public update on his status on Wednesday.

“I'd say he's feeling better. I think that we'll probably be operating under the same premise,” Vrabel said at the time. “I mean, Terrell's around, I just want to try to get some continuity, and with the situation probably being fluid, we'll stick to the same plan that we had last week. He'll just be more involved. I just want to make sure that we're not in and out and in and out. That's all.”

Kuhr will assume the DC role for Williams, as was the case last week. Kuhr also handled defensive coordinator duties this spring, when Williams missed time for an unrelated medical issue.