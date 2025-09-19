Zolak & Bertrand have an update on Jayson Tatum’s rehab progress

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after beating the Orlando Magic in game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum hasn’t been very far from the Auerbach Center throughout the summer, as he rehabs his torn right Achilles tendon.

On Thursday, 98.5 The Sports Hub's “Zolak and Bertrand” exclusively reported that the Celtics are “very happy” with how the NBA Champion has been attacking his rehab.

“He did not leave town,” Marc Bertrand said. “He has been here the entire time.”

While most players, injured or not, will usually opt to spend their summers away from their team’s city, Tatum has spent the majority of his time in Boston rehabbing.

“Since the injury he has not left town and he has been inside the building, at the Celtics facility with their people and team almost every single day,” Bertrand said.

“He did not go away for any extended period of time because he wanted to be back to work on his rehab. He’s doing things that nobody asked him to do.”

The four-time All-NBA First Team selection tore his right Achilles back in May in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Knicks. The general expectation is that Tatum will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla made an appearance on “Zolak and Bertrand” on Thursday, and while he didn’t comment on Tatum’s timeline to returning to the court, he did confirm that the forward is remaining present and engaged in the organization.

“I think that's a way that Jayson leads, is being in the building, being in the organization, being around everyone and working hard,” Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla also confirmed that Jaylen Brown — who is also rehabbing from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee — is also in the building as the team ramps up for the start of training camp.

“Jaylen leads the same way, here yesterday, playing, working out with everybody and has been in here,” Mazzulla said. “And those guys just, they lead differently. But they're both very impactful in how they do it.”

With a new-look roster hitting the parquet in October, Boston’s continued leadership from its two superstars will be crucial in maintaining its championship-winning culture.