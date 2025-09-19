Christian Gonzalez still hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) returned to practice this week after missing the first two games of the season. Now the question is, will he make his debut this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As of Friday, the Patriots still aren't ruling Gonzalez out. During his Friday press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Gonzalez is questionable.

Prior to this week Gonzalez hadn't practiced since suffering that hamstring injury in late July. The Patriots' pass defense has suffered without him with the team averaging a league-high 10.3 yards per pass attempt to start the season.

Gonzalez is one of three Patriots who are questionable with the game. The others are defensive lineman Keion White (illness) and fullback Jack Westover (hamstring). White missed all of last week and Wednesday's practice, before returning on Thursday and was limited throughout the week. Westover has been limited all week.