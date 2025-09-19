LISTEN LIVE

Christian Gonzalez still hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday

Christian Gonzalez is one of three New England Patriots players who are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex Barth
Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots runs during 2025 training camp.

Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots runs during 2025 training camp.

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) returned to practice this week after missing the first two games of the season. Now the question is, will he make his debut this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As of Friday, the Patriots still aren't ruling Gonzalez out. During his Friday press conference, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Gonzalez is questionable.

Prior to this week Gonzalez hadn't practiced since suffering that hamstring injury in late July. The Patriots' pass defense has suffered without him with the team averaging a league-high 10.3 yards per pass attempt to start the season.

Gonzalez is one of three Patriots who are questionable with the game. The others are defensive lineman Keion White (illness) and fullback Jack Westover (hamstring). White missed all of last week and Wednesday's practice, before returning on Thursday and was limited throughout the week. Westover has been limited all week.

Vrabel told reporters that no other players will be given a game status for Friday's injury report. The Steelers' half of the report should be released in the 4:00 hour.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
