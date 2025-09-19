5 Things: Familiar faces set to be put to the test in Patriots-Steelers matchup

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the New England Patriots have a chance to win consecutive games for the first time in almost three years. The Patriots' last 'winning streak' came midway through the 2022 season, when they won three games in a row between Weeks 8 and 11 (with the bye week in there as well).

"It's always important to win as many games as you possibly can," head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about that stat on Wednesday. "There's a lot of stats here, guys, that I'm not familiar with, nor am I concerned with. The focus is trying to build some consistency, which would then lead to confidence, and continue to build on what we did, improve the things that we have to fix and then continue to eliminate some of the things that we feel like could get you beat. "

"So, I'm excited about doing that today, through meetings and practice, and getting them to get ready for a new opponent, just like we did last week," Vrabel continued. "We cleared the deck, and we're focused on the next opponent."

As the Patriots start to focus on their upcoming opponent in the Steelers, they'll see multiple familiar faces on the other side who could end up in key roles in this game. The same goes for Pittsburgh studying the Patriots.

Who are those players, and what are the other keys to watch? Let's take a look in this week's '5 Things'...

Former Pats return to Gillette

Multiple former Patriots - including some key players and big signings - have made their way to Pittsburgh in recent years. They'll be back at Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

Jabrill Peppers highlights that group. The former Patriots captain was a surprise release after roster cuts, signing with the Steelers a week later. He made his Steelers debut last week, playing seven snaps on special teams. We'll see if he plays an increased role next week, but knowing the intensity he typically brings to the field and the fact he'll be back in Foxborough, look for him to be a tone-setter with whatever snaps he gets.

The other former Patriot that could really have a big role in this game is tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith shined in Tennessee under then-Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (and then-head coach Mike Vrabel), before signing a big money deal in New England in 2021 and struggling for a few seasons.

Smith got back on track in Miami last year and hurt the Patriots in particular, catching 14 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown between the two meetings. He'll look to build on that after catching nine passes for 42 yards and a touchdown over the first two games this year. In particular Smith's ability in the open field is something to watch, with the Patriots' recent tackling issues (more on that in a bit).

Other former Patriots on the Steelers' roster include offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. Ekuale has only played 25% of the Steelers defensive snaps this year, but could see a bigger role this week after the team placed defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk on IR.

Then there's linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who just signed with the Steelers practice squad on Tuesday. Five days may not be enough of a turnaround time for Bentley, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's extra motivated against the Patriots, who he spent seven years with. Bentley was a part of the Patriots' veteran cuts this spring.

Former Steeler needing to step up

On the Patriots' side of things, the most notable former Steeler on the roster is linebacker Robert Spillane. He spent four years in Pittsburgh from 2019 to 2022, where he went from being just a special teams player to handling a significant defensive role. Spillane left the Steelers following the 2022 season and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, then coached by Josh McDaniels.

Now in New England, it's been a rough start for Spillane. He's played a key role in the defense - on the field for 99% of the snaps through two games - but the production has not been there.

According to PFF Spillane has missed an NFL-leading eight tackles, while making just seven. That makes him the only qualified player with a missed tackle rate over 50% right now. That's out of character for what Spillane has been to start his NFL career. Playing over 1,000 snaps each of the last two years his missed tackle rate was 9.1%.

While missed tackles have been a problem for the Patriots as a whole, most of that has come from the linebacker position. Elliss has missed eight tackles, fellow linebacker Christian Elliss has missed six, and no other Patriots player has more than two.

"We'll have to tackle much better," Vrabel said this week of the defensive approach as a whole. "We'll have to tackle [Jaylen] Warren, Jonnu [Smith], [DK] Metcalf, [Calvin] Austin [III]. So, that's the focus. That will be a critical part of this game plan. Those guys are great with the ball in their hands. They run very hard, they're skilled, they're big and present a challenge."

Through two games, the Steelers are averaging 7.6 yards after the catch per reception. Not only is that the best in the league, no other team is close. Atlanta and Houston are tied for second at 6.2 YAC/reception.

One player to watch in that regard is running back Jaylen Warren. Again, it will be interesting to see if and how the Patriots change their coverage plan on running backs, with or without Gonzalez.

The other area the Patriots' linebackers need to be better is in coverage. Per PFF, 35% of the Patriots' passing yards allowed have come when targeting linebackers, with Spillane and Elliss allowing a combined 225 yards. The Dolphins were able to pick on the linebackers last week by isolating them on speedy running back De’Von Achane.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Steelers try something similar this week. That's where the potential return of Christian Gonzalez could loom large. If Gonzalez is back on the boundary opposite Carlton Davis the Patriots can afford to send more coverage help to the middle of the field.

Using a safety in a hybrid-linebacker role could also be an option. It's worth nothing that Kyle Dugger appears to be practicing in his normal number this week, after wearing a scout team number the first two weeks (it seems unlikely they'd have him mimicking Steelers cornerback Darius Slay, who wears No. 23 for Pittsburgh).

TreVeyon Henderson's usage

Last week was a rough game for rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, especially in pass protection. He allowed a sack and was penalized twice when used as a pass blocker - something that was viewed as a strength of his coming out of college.

Henderson is a rookie, and there's going to be growing pains that come with that. But how will the Patriots balance those growing pains with doing what's best for the team in the sort term?

In his past tenures with the Patriots, McDaniels would at times have a quick hook for rookie running backs - if he played them at all. One mistakes could see a player end up on the bench for multiple weeks.

Henderson isn't your typical rookie back, and that was with an entirely different coaching staff around him. It seems unlikely Henderson will be outright benched, but will his playing time see any dip as he works on things during practice. He played 35.2% of the snaps with 11 touches in the opener, followed by 31.7% of the snaps with five touches last week, playing less of a role in the second half.

Then there's the question - if Henderson plays less, who plays more? Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off of a strong performance, but in the past his production has dipped if his workload becomes too much. This could be a spot where the team turns to Antonio Gibson, who played 10 offensive snaps last week after playing just five in the opener.

Borregales bounce back?

It was a roller coaster Week 2 for rookie kicker Andy Borregales. He missed two extra points early, but then was called on for a key 53-yard field goal late, which he hit - only to leave the ensuing kickoff short of the landing zone.

Like with Henderson, there are rookie growing pains to work through. This week, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer credited his ability to bounce back quickly.

“A couple of things I love about Andy is that if he has a mistake early, he fixes it late. And that’s what he’s done in both his games, come back from misses," Springer said. "I’m excited to see him continue to improve.”

“Players go through ups and downs," he added. "Sometimes it’s early, sometimes it’s late, sometimes it’s the middle of the season, whatever it may be."

Home field advantage

Gillette Stadium hasn't provided much of a home field boost to the Patriots in recent years. Going back to the start of the 2021 season the Patriots have the most home losses in the NFL, with a record of 11-24. That includes a 3-15 mark since the start of 2023 - three losses worst than the next-closest teams.

The Patriots were unable to turn that trend around in the opener, but will have another chance this week. Quarterback Drake Maye noted this week that it's a topic Vrabel has brought up with the team.