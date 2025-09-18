Sports Hub Underground: What Bruins camp could look like without Pastrnak
The Sports Hub Underground podcast goes over the absence of David Pastrnak, position battles to watch for, and much more.
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the latest out of Boston Bruins training camp in the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast. Timestamps below.
0:56 -- David Pastrnak out with tendinitis to start camp
7:29 -- Position battles to watch
23:15 -- Could Matthew Poitras take a step forward?
29:08 -- Discussing the left side of the defense to start camp
33:44 -- Why the Bruins could roll with three goalies this year
