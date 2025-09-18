LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: What Bruins camp could look like without Pastrnak

The Sports Hub Underground podcast goes over the absence of David Pastrnak, position battles to watch for, and much more.

Matt Dolloff

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the latest out of Boston Bruins training camp in the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast. Timestamps below.

0:56 -- David Pastrnak out with tendinitis to start camp

7:29 -- Position battles to watch

23:15 -- Could Matthew Poitras take a step forward?

29:08 -- Discussing the left side of the defense to start camp

33:44 -- Why the Bruins could roll with three goalies this year

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

-- Apple
-- Spotify
-- YouTube
-- RSS

