Patriots show progression on Thursday injury report

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 5: Keion White #99 of the New England Patriots lines-up against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance for the first time this regular season. 10 players are listed on the injury report, but all 10 were in attendance.

That includes the upgraded statuses of defensive linemen Christian Barmore (not injury related/other) and Keion White (illness). Both were listed as full participants. Barmore was limited on Wednesday, and White did not participate after having also missed the whole previous week.

Eight other Patriots remained limited for the second day in a row. That group includes cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), who returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering his injury in late July.

Meanwhile, the Steelers find themselves dealing with a new injury. Offensive lineman Max Scharping (knee) did not participate, and it was later reported he suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice.