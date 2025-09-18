Inside the Numbers: Patriots rise in statistical categories post-Week 2

The Patriots secured their first win of the Mike Vrabel era with a 33-27 victory over the Dolphins. Offensive improvement highlighted their Sunday victory, scoring 30 or more points for the first time since then-rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did so in 2022 against the Browns.

After their first win in Miami since 2019, the Patriots find themselves ranked below average or average in most statistical categories. Some outliers exist, such as their NFL-best 4.5 sacks per game average. To better understand how the Patriots fared in Week 2, below is a list of popular team statistics accompanied by their NFL rankings.

Offense

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) takes a handoff from quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Scoring offense — 23.0 points per game (14th)

Total offense — 334.5 yards per game (13th)

Passing offense — 243.5 YPG (9th)

Passing yards per completion — 9.9 yards (16th)

Rushing offense — 91.0 YPG (23rd)

Rushing yards per carry – 3.9 yards (22nd)

Red zone offense — 57.14 touchdown scoring percentage (T-16th)

Third-down offense — 5.5 conversions per game (T-13th)

Fourth-down offense — 1.0 conversions per game (T-9th)

First-down offense — 18.0 per game (T-18th)

Interceptions — 0.5 per game (T-13th)

Fumbles lost — 0.0 (T-1st)

Turnovers lost — 0.5 per game (T-7th)

Sacks allowed — 3.5 per game (T-26th)

Time of possession (regulation) — 31:55 (T-9th)

How it happened

The Patriots saw dramatic increases throughout a majority of their offensive stats, cracking the top half of the NFL in many categories. Their passing offense continues to showcase a potent ability, as quarterback Drake Maye completed 19 of his 23 passes (82.6 percent) for 230 yards and two passing touchdowns without an interception. He set a career high with 10 yards gained per passing attempt, beating out his previous high of 8.8 yards per attempt against the Cardinals — a game in which he also completed 82.6 percent of his passes — in 2024.

One of Maye’s best plays was when he avoided a pass rusher who beat right tackle Morgan Moses at the line of scrimmage, climbing the pocket to drill a 55-yard pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson on a wheel route out of the backfield. It was the longest completion through Maye’s 2-year career. Protecting the young signal-caller continues to be an issue for the Patriots’ offense line, allowing three sacks against a Miami pass rush that is graded as the worst by Pro Football Focus.

Maye's throw to Stevenson was one of seven third-down conversions by the Patriots on Sunday, increasing their season average to 5.5 conversions per game to rank 13th in the NFL. Earlier in the game, Maye also found rookie quarterback TreVeyon Henderson for a 15-yard completion on third-and-4.

After rushing for only 60 yards in Week 1 — the sixth-fewest in the NFL — against the Raiders, the Patriots improved at the line of scrimmage with 122 yards on the ground, finishing tied for the 11th most in Week 2. Stevenson led all rushers with 54 yards on 11 carries. Even by doubling its rushing total from its previous game, New England still ranks in the bottom third of the league with 91 rushing yards per outing through its first two games.

Defense

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates with teammates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Scoring defense — 23.5 points allowed per game (T-19th)

Total defense — 373.5 YPG (25th)

Passing defense — 315.0 YPG (32nd)

Rushing defense — 58.5 yards allowed (3rd)

Red zone defense — 66.7 percent touchdown scoring percentage (T-20th)

Third-down defense — 4.5 conversions allowed per game (T-9th)

Fourth-down defense — 0.5 conversions allowed per game (T-4th)

First-down defense — 18.5 first downs allowed (T-14th)

Sacks — 4.5 per game (1st)

Interceptions — 1.0 (T-7th)

Fumbles recovered — 0.0 per game (T-18th)

Turnovers gained — 1.0 per game (T-11th)

Turnover margin — +0.5 (T-8th)

How it happened

The Patriots rank 25th in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (373.5), but 315 of those yards have occurred through the air for the worst passing defense across the league. Despite a large quantity of passing yards allowed, the Patriots' pass rush has generated pressure to average 4.5 sacks per game — the most in the league — after it sacked Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa five times Sunday. Linebacker Harold Landry III, whose 3.5 sacks are the most by any Patriot in his first two games with the team, brought down Tagovailoa behind the line of scrimmage to force a fourth-and-9, which is when fellow linebacker Marte Mapu recorded an interception. Defensive tackle Milton Williams sacked Tagovailoa near the game's conclusion, sealing an AFC East road victory.

Through each of its first two games, New England has snagged one pick to place it tied for seventh in interception per-game average. The franchise has yet to recover any fumbles, but in combination with its turnover Sunday and its offense protecting the football, it moved to +0.5 in turnover margin.

Limiting an aggressive ground attack has aided the Patriots in setting up long-yardage situations. They currently average 58.5 rushing yards allowed per game — the third-best mark in the NFL — and 4.5 third down conversions, ranking tied for ninth across the sport.

Special Teams

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) attempts a extra point kick against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Net punting — 137.0 yards per game (20th)

Punt return — 8.0 yards per return (T-23rd)

Kickoff return — 28.2 yards per return (3rd)

Field goal percentage — 80.0 conversion percentage (T-20th)

How it happened

Kicker Andy Borregales missed two of his four extra-point tries, occurring on the Patriots’ first and second drives of the game. He redeemed himself with two successful field goals, including a 53-yard attempt that took away Miami’s opportunity to tie with a field goal late in the fourth quarter. Borregales failed to kick the football into the landing zone, giving the Dolphins possession on their 40-yard line ahead of a potnetial go-ahead drive with under two minutes remaining in the game. Vrabel awarded Borregales’ effort with a game ball following his first win as Patriots head coach.