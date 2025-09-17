LISTEN LIVE

Tom Brady creates all-new controversy with Raiders

Brady has been working in both the coaches’ booth and the broadcast booth, but the NFL doesn’t see a problem just yet.

Matt Dolloff
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman greets Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Tom Brady has generated fresh controversy, wandering dangerously toward "conflict of interest" territory after appearing in the Raiders booth with assistant coaches.

Brady, who owns a 5% stake in the Raiders, also mans the broadcast booth for FOX Sports as a color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt. But after being spotted in the booth working closely with the Raiders staff during "Monday Night Football," it's clear that Brady is double-boothing.

According to the NFL, nothing to see here. The league released a brief statement through Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network Tuesday, explaining why they see no conflict of interest on their end with Brady working double duty as a team owner and broadcaster.

Here are the NFL's statements, originally presented as three tweets from Pelissero:

"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game. Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner."

"All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."

"Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings. He may attend production meetings remotely but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel. He may also conduct an interview off site with a player like he did last year a couple times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it’s up to the club, coach or players to determine what they say in those sessions."

The fact that Brady can only attend production meetings remotely feels like a technicality, more than anything. Ultimately, if another team is concerned about Brady's access to information that he could potentially relay to Raiders coaches, it probably doesn't matter to them whether he obtained it in person or over Zoom.

Tom BradyMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Based on these statements, the league is probably hoping for this story to go away. But it may not. Brady is scheduled to do color commentary for the Cowboys-Bears game in Week 3, and then the Bears play the Raiders in Week 4. You can easily see the potential problem, here.

If you're the Bears, would you want to tell Brady anything about your team? Especially considering that Raiders head coach Pete Carroll admitted he and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly both meet with Brady "regularly."

Something tells us this story isn't over. It's hard to believe there won't be calls for change, if Brady continues to double-booth it on a weekly basis.

