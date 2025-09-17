Rating the Red Sox playoff odds with two weeks left

After a disappointing series at home against the Yankees, the Red Sox playoff odds are in need of revisiting.

It was a golden opportunity squandered. Instead of gaining games in the wild card race, the Sox lost ground, dropping two of three to the Yankees. Luckily, the Yanks left Boston and lost to the Twins on a Sox off night, so a half game was picked up idly.

Now Boston has series against the A's, Rays, Jays, and Tigers to round out the regular season. Tony Mazz said on The Baseball Hour Monday that going 7-5 should be good enough to secure a playoff spot. But what spot will it likely secure?

Red Sox Playoff Odds

For that, we turn to Tim Healy. He's the Red Sox beat writer for the Boston Globe. You'll hear him in the clip above talking about Boston's best strategy regarding their three best starting pitchers over this final stretch of the season and how that might affect their wild card approach.