Patriots, Steelers both start week with lengthy injury reports

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers begin the week with 18 combined players on the injury report ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

Alex Barth
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) breaks up a pass against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It may only be Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season but the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both already starting to feel the wear and tear. Both teams turned in crowded injury reports on Wednesday to start Week 3.

The Patriots' injury report lists 10 players, including nine who were limited. Highlighting that group is cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), who returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since late July.

New additions to the injury report from last week included fullback Jack Westover (hamstring), guard Jared Wilson (thigh), edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (hamstring), and cornerback Carlton Davis (Achilles). Other players who carried over from last week's injury report were tackle Morgan Moses (foot), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (not injury related), linebackers Harold Landry (foot) and Marte Mapu (neck). Moses' ability to participate in any capacity is notable given he was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's game.

Defensive lineman Keion White (illness) was the lone non-participant for the Patriots. He missed all of last week, also listed with an illness.

For the Steelers, five defensive starters missed practice. Linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) has already been ruled out for Sunday, but cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee) missed practice as well. Veterans T.J. Watt and Darius Slay were given rest days.

Additionally for Pittsburgh, offensive lineman Max Scharping (knee) and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) were limited. Linebacker Patrick Queen (oblique) was listed as a full participant.

