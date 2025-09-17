Patriots land first ‘Player of the Week’ honor of 2025

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 14: Antonio Gibson #4 of the New England Patriots celebrates the team’s 33-27 win against the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have landed their first 'Player of the Week' honor since the 2022 season. It goes to Antonio Gibson, who the NFL announced as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2.

Gibson gets the nod after his 90-yard fourth-quarter kick return against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The play, which was the first kickoff return touchdown of the year in the NFL, ultimately ended up being the winning score.

That wasn't all though. Gibson returned six kickoffs in total, for a league-high 171 yards. For the season Gibson has returned eight kickoffs for 239 yards - his 29.9 yards per return are the best for any player averaging at least three returns per game.

This is Gibson's first career Player of the Week honors. He's the first Patriot to receive any kind of Player of the Week recognition since Kyle Dugger won Defensive Player of the Week in Week 17 of 2022. Marcus Jones was the last Patriots Special Teams Player of the Week winner, in Week 11 of the 2022 season.