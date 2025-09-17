Christian Gonzalez takes big step towards returning to game action

Christian Gonzalez appears at practice for the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

After Mike Vrabel teased his potential return earlier this week, Christian Gonzalez returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday. Vrabel spoke on Gonzalez's status before practice.

"I would expect him to do some stuff today at practice," Vrabel told reporters Wednesday.

This is Gonzalez' first practice since July 28, when he initially suffered his hamstring injury in one of the Patriots' first training camp practices. He hasn't been on the field since.

“Excited to be back out there,” Gonzalez told reporters before practice. “I love football. This is what I do. So it’s been very challenging to be out for so long.”

Gonzalez's return to practice sets the stage for him to possibly make his season debut this Sunday against the Steelers. Vrabel said earlier this week that there's "a chance" the 23-year-old could play in this game, and said on Wednesday that this return to practice does open the possibility for him to play this week.

Without Gonzalez the Patriots' pass defense has struggled. They've allowed an NFL-high 10.3 yards per attempt against through two weeks, and are the only team in the NFL to allow 300-yard passers in each of the first two games.