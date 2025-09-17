Christian Gonzalez speaks publicly about injury for first time

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) on the field before the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Christian Gonzalez has broken his silence on the hamstring injury that's kept him out for nearly two months.

The Patriots third-year cornerback continues to work his way back slowly, but by all public accounts is staying engaged inside the walls of Gillette Stadium as much as he can. He spoke about that in a new interview on "Good Morning Football" Tuesday. His calm nature came through in the interview, which isn't surprising to anyone who covers Gonzalez. But it might not come across the best to a general public that's patiently waiting to see him play football again.

"We're just going day by day, taking it a step at a time, just being in the building, sitting in the meetings, doing what I can," Gonzalez said. "It's been fun to -- I mean it's been stressful, but it's all for a reason. So, just going a day at a time."

The Patriots are 1-1 and have the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town Sunday, for a matchup that could potentially have critical implications at the end of the regular season. New England could most certainly use Gonzalez back in the lineup to combat Steelers wideout D.K. Metcalf.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said during his Monday press conference that there's a "chance" Gonzalez could play against the Steelers, but couched his comment as if the chances remain low.

"It's a chance," Vrabel said. "I mean, there’s a chance that a lot of things could happen, and it's Monday, we'll figure out how he progresses along the week, we'll see what he can do and have him do what he can do."

Winslow Townson/Getty Images Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots runs during 2025 training camp.

Wednesday's practice will be the first sign of how much closer Gonzalez is to returning. If he's absent again, the needle will point heavily in the direction of him sitting another game.