Christian Gonzalez speaks publicly about injury for first time

The Patriots cornerback addressed his recent hamstring issue in a new interview.

Matt Dolloff
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) on the field before the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez has broken his silence on the hamstring injury that's kept him out for nearly two months.

The Patriots third-year cornerback continues to work his way back slowly, but by all public accounts is staying engaged inside the walls of Gillette Stadium as much as he can. He spoke about that in a new interview on "Good Morning Football" Tuesday. His calm nature came through in the interview, which isn't surprising to anyone who covers Gonzalez. But it might not come across the best to a general public that's patiently waiting to see him play football again.

"We're just going day by day, taking it a step at a time, just being in the building, sitting in the meetings, doing what I can," Gonzalez said. "It's been fun to -- I mean it's been stressful, but it's all for a reason. So, just going a day at a time."

The Patriots are 1-1 and have the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town Sunday, for a matchup that could potentially have critical implications at the end of the regular season. New England could most certainly use Gonzalez back in the lineup to combat Steelers wideout D.K. Metcalf.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said during his Monday press conference that there's a "chance" Gonzalez could play against the Steelers, but couched his comment as if the chances remain low.

"It's a chance," Vrabel said. "I mean, there’s a chance that a lot of things could happen, and it's Monday, we'll figure out how he progresses along the week, we'll see what he can do and have him do what he can do."

Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots runs during 2025 training camp.Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Wednesday's practice will be the first sign of how much closer Gonzalez is to returning. If he's absent again, the needle will point heavily in the direction of him sitting another game.

The interview will spark concerns of Gonzalez' urgency level to come back to the field. At the same time, nobody on the team would want to risk fielding their star corner too early and re-injuring the hamstring. It continues to be a tricky situation, and more murky in the wake of Gonzalez speaking publicly about it for the first time.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
