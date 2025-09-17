Bruins explain noteworthy change to this year’s camp

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bruins, like any NHL team, love themselves a free skater.

In fact, it's become a staple of their return to the ice and training camp at Brighton's Warrior Ice Arena. But this year's camp marked a notable change from the Bruins on that front, as Don Sweeney opted not to bring in a single tryout player for Marco Sturm's first camp as the Black and Gold's head coach.

“We had a lot of discussions [but] we decided we were not going to bring anybody at this time," Sweeney confirmed when asked about any incoming PTOs at this year's training camp. "And I think that's a little bit of our determination of some of the players [we already have] that we really want to see in some situations. And we've done in the past where players have come in, we've committed to them during camp and given them a real good opportunity to make our team. And players have, and this year, we just decided, as we were going through the process, that we're going to stay committed."

Overall, this is just the second time in Sweeney's 10 training camps on the job that the Bruins have not had at least one skater in town on a tryout. And first time this has been the case since the obviously unusual 2021 training camp that took part during the NHL's return to play coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was relatively short on tryout opportunities around the league considering both the restrictions as well as the addition of the 'taxi squad' rosters.

It's especially telling given how Sweeney and the Bruins have used the PTO opportunity to their advantage over the years, with seven of the 11 NHL veterans they've brought in on PTOs ultimately signed to contracts by the organization. That number would've been even higher had Christian Ehrhoff accepted what was a contract offer made by the Bruins at the end of 2016 training camp (Ehrhoff, fresh off a surprise run with Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, turned down the Bruins' contract offer because he didn't see a pathway to playing regular NHL minutes in Boston and decided to return to Germany.)

YEAR PLAYERS IN BRUINS CAMP ON PTO 2015 Jonas Gustavsson* 2016 Christian Ehrhoff, Peter Mueller* 2017 Teddy Purcell 2018 Lee Stempniak*, Daniel Winnik 2019 Alex Petrovic* 2021 N/A 2022 Anton Stralman* 2023 Alex Chiasson, Danton Heinen* 2024 Tyler Johnson* 2025 N/A

(*Denotes player was signed by Bruins organization that season.)

But after years and years of saying he's ready to see the organization's younger players push, this is a sign that Sweeney is staying true to his word, with players not worried about another potential roadblock with veteran allure attached to their name ahead of them on the training camp depth chart.

"If a player earns a situation, then you have to reward the player," Sweeney acknowledged. "Every player is different. Every situation is unique, but the younger players and walking into camp, they just have to realize, if they're good enough, we can't keep them out of the NHL. We're not trying to keep players out of the NHL. If you're playing well enough [and] you deserve to be called up, then it's your opportunity up here, so take advantage of it.”

For the Bruins, that list of players the Bruins hope are ready to that next step is headlined by 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell (three points in his final four NHL games last season), as well as Matt Poitras (17 goals and 41 points in 40 AHL games last year) and 2025 trade deadline addition Fraser Minten. But that list could also include offseason additions such as Matej Blumel and Alex Steeves, the AHL's top two goal scorers from a season ago, and an example of two players who could be set for breakouts now that they're no longer in deeper organizations like Dallas (Blumel) and Toronto (Steeves).

"As a young player, you have to walk through and take somebody's job. That's just the way our business works, and it's unique in the fact that during training camp and exhibition games, that you’re teammates, but you're vying for the same job and opportunity," Sweeney noted. "When a player is playing well and he's good enough to play in the NHL, you can't keep him out. But if you're not, then you may have to buy your time elsewhere. So yeah, you have to encourage the players to play to their strengths, to do the things they're capable of doing, teach them and reinforce the areas where they need to improve upon.

"You have to be able to support the fact that when a player earns the opportunity to be a Boston Bruin, that we reward them with that.”

The Bruins also now have a head coach who straight-up wants to see younger players seize the opportunity in front of them.

"We didn’t sign a PTO because of that," Sturm, who had been coaching AHL Ontario prior to taking the job in Boston, admitted. "I worked with all of the young kids the last three years, so I want them to have success and I’m going to do everything I can to put them in a good spot and I want them to push some other guys and maybe some of the older veterans. too. That’s the process.