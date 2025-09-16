Vrabel’s culture shift the key to Pats first win of season

As we continue to dissect the first Patriots win of the season, we look closer at the part played by head coach Mike Vrabel's culture shift.

You saw it in the image you probably tapped on to check out this piece: Vrabel, all smiles, extending a congratulatory hand to WR Kayshon Boutte. You saw it in the way he ran up the sideline during a key play in New England's win in Miami.

We knew from his first press conference that Mike Vrabel was going to provide the franchise with a much-needed boost of energy, enthusiasm, and reality. But with the Patriots 33-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, fans saw that energy, enthusiasm, and reality in real time.

Vrabel's Culture Shift

Mike Reiss joined the show Monday morning to highlight how the team bounced back from mistakes, learned how to win together, and relied on both rookies and veterans. These have all been a part of Vrabel's gospel. Now they're being put into play in a positive way.