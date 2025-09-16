Steelers will be without key defensive player against Patriots

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 03: T.J. Watt #90 and Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate a sack during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, there's one player on their defense they won't have to gameplan for. On Tuesday morning Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that defensive lineman Alex Highsmith will miss this game after suffering an ankle injury last week.

This is a break for the Patriots' offensive line, as Highsmith has been the Steelers most productive rusher through two games this season. The 28-year-old has a team-high eight pressure with a 30.8% pass rush win rate, and has one of just three sacks the Steelers have recorded this year. He had six sacks last season.

Highsmith's absence could set up a rookie-on-rookie matchup. Fourth-round pick Jack Sawyer saw increased reps when Highsmith left the game last week, which included picking up his first career sack.

Replacing Highsmith, Sawyer rushed mainly off of the left side of the offense, meaning he'd be going up against Patriots first-round pick Will Campbell at left tackle. Veteran Nick Herbig also saw time in that role.

Of course that's the spot opposite Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt, who is expected to play in this game. Watt will likely rush mostly against veteran Morgan Moses. The Steelers also can stress a defense up the middle, led by veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.