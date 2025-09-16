Patriots Mailbag: Questions coming away from the first win of the year

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 14: Quarterback Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes to running back Rhamondre Stevenson #38 during the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are in the win column for 2025. They got back to .500 on Sunday, with a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.

While the Patriots got their first win out of the way, it wasn't exactly a stylish victory. They ended up grinding through a sloppy, back-and-forth game in order to come out on top.

What kind of questions were there coming away from that win? Let's see what the fans were looking at, in this week's Patriots Mailbag...

The ground game as a whole had a very strong showing. After getting shut down in the first half last week to the point where the team basically abandoned the run in the second half, the Patriots were getting whatever they wanted against the Dolphins' defensive front.

Excluding three kneeldowns from Drake Maye, the patriots ran for 4.8 yards per carry. They streak their run game out in terms of inside and outside runs, and which side they were running to.

That success with the run not only allowed the Patriots to stay ahead of the sticks - they averaged 5.6 yards per play on first down - it also helped set up the passing game and make things easier on Maye. If the Patriots are going to win consistently this year, they will need the run game to be a big part of what they do.

The other big plus to me in this game was Milton Williams. He led the team with five pressures, and his two stacks were both standout plays. On one he chased Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa all the way to the sideline - an impressive play for a defensive tackle. He also had the sack that ultimately ended the game.

This is pretty premature on Pop Douglas. The Raiders defense keyed in on him in the first game, and he played just 15 snaps against Miami as the Patriots went with more 12, 21, and 22 personnel to boost their run game, as well as using plus pass blocker Mack Hollins more in three-receiver sets.

Douglas does need to get going, as his yards after catch ability will be needed for the Patriots' offense to reach its ceiling. If he can't though, it might make more sense for Kyle Williams to be the next man up as he has a similar burst with the ball in his hands and more straight-line speed than Chism does.

As much as I like Stephon Gilmore, assuming Christian Gonzalez is coming back soon I'm not sure he fits in this defense. Gilmore, Gonzalez, and Carlton Davis are all boundary cornerbacks and there's no clear way to get all three on the field at once. Once Gonzalez comes back all the cornerbacks should be better slotted into their roles. If the Patriots are going to add in the secondary, a safety would probably make more sense.

Also, while the pass defense numbers are not good (the Patriots are allowing an NFL-worst 10.3 yards per completion - it's not just the secondary. 35.9% of their passing yards allowed have come when the opposing quarterback targets a player covered by a linebacker, according to PFF. Most of that is on Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, who rank second and third in yards allowed on the team respectively. Better coverage play from the linebackers should help the secondary look better. That could mean more snaps for Marte Mapu, who was put on the field late in the win on Sunday.

Along those lines, probably linebacker. Between the coverage and tackling issues, it wouldn't be surprising to see Patriots opponents continue to target Spillane and Elliss in the passing game until they give them a reason not to.

Watt will be another good test for this Patriots offensive line. Like Maxx Crosby a few weeks ago, he often lines up opposite the right tackle meaning he'll be facing Morgan Moses more than Will Campbell.