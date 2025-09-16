4 Final thoughts on Patriots-Dolphins, plus 1 on the Steelers

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) talks to his teammates before a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

The New England Patriots gave fans one of their most enjoyable afternoons in years on Sunday in Miami, when they earned a 33-27 road win over the Dolphins. They accomplished it by playing a lot of winning football -- especially at the most important position on the field.

Here are some final thoughts on one of the best wins of the post-Tom Brady era, and one to get you ready for Week 3 against the Steelers...

Maye did what it takes to win

In an era of high-powered offenses, bolstered by dynamic quarterbacks, creative coordinators, and lots of speed, it's hard to excite fans with things that don't feed fantasy teams or betting slips. But in order to truly win football games at the highest level, you need to marry the exciting with the boring.

Drake Maye did that virtually perfectly for the Patriots in Miami. The second-year quarterback completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, good for a 137.3 passer rating. For his efforts, he's now ninth in the NFL in that category (100.9) through two weeks. He also ran when the open lanes were there, protected himself when necessary, and cashed in a TD run in the red zone.

Most of the excitement around Maye's performance centers on his 55-yard pass to Rhamondre Stevenson. In a gotta-have-it moment -- third-and-3, 1:49 left in the third quarter, down five, Dolphins offense looking unstoppable -- Maye stepped up in the pocket to evade pressure from Miami's Jaelan Phillips and delivered the ball downfield to Rhamondre Stevenson for the longest play of his young career.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

But any quarterback with a live arm can make an explosive throw here and there. In order to win games consistently, you need to do the boring stuff. Efficiency, ball security, and simplicity aren't going to get retweeted by the NFL. But it's just as important that Maye took the easy plays when they were presented to him. One of the best examples came on the Pats' first drive, when Maye and Stefon Diggs converted on a fourth-and-3.

Dropback, throw, catch, first down. Simple, nondescript stuff, but add them up and it leads to wins.

"Shoot, I’m proud of this team, these guys around me," Maye said after the game. "My job is to try to get them the football and lead these scoring drives, and defense played their butts off. Just proud of the guys around me. Great team win."

Pleasant surprise

Two weeks in, the Patriots' pass-blocking has been, dare I say ... good?

At the very least, it's been adequate. But there are numbers to back up what we're seeing, which is that the Pats O-line is holding up well enough for Maye to operate in the pocket. They're ninth-best in the league in "time to pressure" at 2.83 seconds per dropback, and 16th in pressure rate at 36.1% (via Next Gen Stats).

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

No lineman on the team has been more encouraging than rookie left tackle Will Campbell. After months of scrutiny over his arm length and whether he'd even be able to play tackle at all, let alone well, Campbell is holding his own and beyond. He's ninth in the league with a 77.7 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus, among all tackles with at least 100 blocking snaps.

Granted, Campbell will need to be more efficient and consistent. He allowed four total pressures in Week 1 against the Raiders, before posting a clean sheet against the Dolphins. He's 25th among all qualifying tackles with a 97.0% pass-blocking efficiency rate. But like Maye, Campbell's Sunday down south was a huge step in the right direction, and the line was solid across the board after a concerning summer.

Work in progress

The pass-blocking by the line has been surprisingly decent, but that of rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has been an early disappointment. Henderson didn't have a pass-blocking grade in Week 1, though, because the Patriots didn't use him as a pass-blocker.

Sunday perhaps showed us why. Henderson played only two snaps as a pure pass-blocker, and one as a run-blocker, but still managed to allow a sack. He finished with a 0.0 pass-blocking grade at PFF, a number that seems kind of cruel. It's been a bit of a surprise to see Henderson struggle in that area of his game, which was considered the most NFL-ready of any RB prospect in the draft.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

They may need him against the Steelers' defensive front on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but Stevenson put a stranglehold on the starting gig with his performance against the Dolphins.

Missed tackles

Your eyes are not deceiving you: the Patriots have been one of the worst tackling teams in the league.

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane was brought in to be a tackling machine, after averaging 153 over the past two seasons. Instead, he's been the poster child for bad tackling. He has the most missed tackles in the league through two weeks, with eight (via PFF). Teammate Christian Elliss is tied for second in the league with six.

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The issues even plagued the Patriots on a 74-yard punt return touchdown by the Dolphins' Malik Washington. Brenden Schooler whiffed, and newcomer Charles Cross appeared to already be infected, as he briefly had a hold on Washington before slipping away.

Tackling is a fundamental skill in the NFL, and ought to be coachable. It's possible that the Patriots' relatively light training camp, and lack of preseason playing time for the starters, played a role in the defense's seeming lack of readiness for the start of the season. But for a team that preached "effort and finish" throughout the summer, the finish part needs some work.

1 Thought on the Steelers: Block it up

Assuming the Patriots get a similar effort out of Maye on Sunday, the whole key to the game may be to simply keep him clean.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will almost certainly install passing concepts that are designed to beat man-to-man coverage, like stack/bunch formations and mesh routes. A receiver like Stefon Diggs is a man-beater all by himself, when he's at his best. This could even be a game that unlocks Henderson's big-play potential.

It all comes down to blocking. It certainly helps that Alex Highsmith is out, a big break for Campbell. But T.J. Watt is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and Cameron Heyward presents the best challenge to date on the interior.