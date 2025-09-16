Bruins make changes, additions to hockey ops department

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Don Sweeney and Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins attend the 2019 NHL Draft at the Rogers Arena on June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In what was hardly a shock to those inside the walls of TD Garden, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was given a two-year extension earlier this year.

And now, with the official start of the new season just days away with the start of training camp, Sweeney has continued to put his mark on the franchise's hierarchy with another round of tinkering within the hockey ops department.

In what was ultimately a five-move Tuesday from Sweeney and the Bruins, the biggest move was a promotion, with Adam McQuaid officially tabbed as the team's new director of player development. McQuaid's promotion comes with the 38-year-old entering his fifth season in the club's front office, and with McQuaid having served as the club's player development coordinator since Aug. 2021.

As Boston's player development coordinator, McQuaid often dealt with the club's non-NHL skaters, whether that was hands-on coaching down in Providence or college visits. McQuaid would also frequently get on Zoom calls with the club's out-of-town prospects and go over film together, offering insights, analysis, and plans for that player's continued growth while outside of the club's grasp.

More frequently, McQuaid has taken on the task of running Boston's development camp every July, which just had its best (or most exciting, at least) summer sessions with the arrival of 2025 first-round pick James Hagens.

McQuaid's promotion does not radically change the power structure within the club's front office, of course. But it essentially reinforces him as the fourth guy behind Sweeney, with senior advisor Scott Bradley, assistant general manager Evan Gold, and assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner the only guys in legitimately higher positions than McQuaid below Sweeney.

And with McQuaid promoted, the Bruins have formally hired former NHLer Ben Smith as the team's new player development coordinator. Smith, who made 237 NHL appearances from 2010 through 2017, recently wrapped up his playing career after playing the last seven seasons in Germany. During his NHL career, Smith won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013 and finished his North American pro career with a Calder Cup win as a member of the 2018 Marlies.

Boston's decision to hire Smith comes after the former Boston College Eagle helped out as an on-ice coach during 2025 development camp.

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 28: Ben Smith waves to fans during the Chicago Blackhawks Victory Parade and Rally on June 28, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in hockey ops, the Bruins have promoted Nick Neary from Providence to Boston, where he will serve as the club's assistant video coordinator. Neary, a New Hampshire native, is entering his sixth season in the B's organization, having served as the P-Bruins' video coordinator since 2021.

To replace Neary in Providence, the Bruins are hiring Cam Wolbach as AHL Providence's new video coordinator. The hiring of Wolbach continues what's been a Boston College infusion of sorts for the organization, as the South Groveland, Mass. native joins the Bruins organization after most recently serving as the assistant director of hockey operations for the Eagles over at Chestnut Hill.