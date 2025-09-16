Another former Patriots captain is joining the Steelers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 26: Myles Bryant #27 of the New England Patriots, Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots, and Ja’Whaun Bentley #8 of the New England Patriots celebrate after Peppers’ fumble recovery during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots get ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday they've been preparing to face one of their former teammates in Jabrill Peppers. As of Tuesday night they might need to add another former Patriot to that list - linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bentley is signing with the Steelers practice squad.

Bentley, 29, spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Patriots after being drafted in the first round in 2018. In 83 games he recorded 509 tackles with 10.5 sacks and two interceptions. A multi-time captain, Bentley was released as a part of the Patriots' moving on from multiple veteran players back in the spring.

Now in Pittsburgh, Bentley joins a defense that has struggled against the run, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL through two games. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have been the team's top two linebackers to start the season.