Another former Patriots captain is joining the Steelers

Former New England Patriots linebacker and captain Ja’Whaun Bentley signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

Alex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 26: Myles Bryant #27 of the New England Patriots, Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots, and Ja'Whaun Bentley #8 of the New England Patriots celebrate after Peppers' fumble recovery during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 26: Myles Bryant #27 of the New England Patriots, Jabrill Peppers #5 of the New England Patriots, and Ja’Whaun Bentley #8 of the New England Patriots celebrate after Peppers’ fumble recovery during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Al Bello/Getty Images

As the New England Patriots get ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday they've been preparing to face one of their former teammates in Jabrill Peppers. As of Tuesday night they might need to add another former Patriot to that list - linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bentley is signing with the Steelers practice squad.

Bentley, 29, spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Patriots after being drafted in the first round in 2018. In 83 games he recorded 509 tackles with 10.5 sacks and two interceptions. A multi-time captain, Bentley was released as a part of the Patriots' moving on from multiple veteran players back in the spring.

Now in Pittsburgh, Bentley joins a defense that has struggled against the run, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL through two games. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have been the team's top two linebackers to start the season.

Will Bentley get a chance for a return to Gillette Stadium and a revenge game on Sunday? The Steelers will announce their practice squad elevations on Saturday. If so he'd join Peppers, another former Patriots captain who was released before the start of the season.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
