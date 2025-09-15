Toucher & Hardy react to Mike Vrabel’s first win as Pats head coach
It was a must-win game in a lot of ways, and they won it.
Mike Vrabel's first win couldn't have come at a better time, as it sets a much-needed positive tone for the 2025 Patriots season.
That's how Fred and Hardy started Monday morning's show. After a brief around-the-horn featuring weekend recaps, snack foods, and weight gain, the show gave you what's in the clip: an instant reaction to the Patriots 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Miami.
As Fred pointed out all last week, this was a must-win game. Grabbing a dub in Miami exorcized the demons of this decade's "House of Horror" run at Hard Rock Stadium. It was the team's first win over Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. And it was something more.
Vrabel's First Win
Sunday afternoon's victory was a huge step forward in the development of Drake Maye. While the execution was nowhere near perfect, it was good enough to win and to inspire hope that there are more wins in the future. Not to mention 1-1 beats the hell out of 0-2 to start the season
