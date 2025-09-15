This could be a big week for Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez's absence continues to be felt by the New England Patriots. They're the only team in the NFL that has allowed 300-yard passers in each of the first two games, and their 10.3 yards per pass attempt allowed is also the highest rate in the league.

As the Patriots look to put an end to that streak next week, will they have Gonzalez in the lineup? Head coach Mike Vrabel offered an encouraging update on Monday.

"It's a chance," Vrabel said, when asked about the chances of Gonzalez returning this week. "I mean, there’s a chance that a lot of things could happen, and it's Monday, we'll figure out how he progresses along the week, we'll see what he can do and have him do what he can do."

"He's continuing to improve, working hard and trying to get back," Vrabel added.

Gonzalez, 23, has been out since July 28 when he suffered a hamstring injury during one of the Patriots' first training camp practices. Alex Austin has seen more playing time in his absence. He struggled against Miami's speed on Sunday, allowing six catches for 98 yards according to PFF.

The next indication on Gonzalez should come on Wednesday. Vrabel is scheduled to speak early Wednesday afternoon, with Patriots practice immediately following that.