Revolution part ways with head coach Caleb Porter

Apr 20, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New England Revolution manager Caleb Porter looks on from the sidelines against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Revolution parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter on Monday. Porter departs the Revolution after two seasons. Assistant Coach Pablo Moreira will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“I am very grateful to Caleb Porter for the energy, effort, and dedication he has brought to the Revolution over the last two years,” said Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "I have the utmost respect for Caleb and all the tireless work he’s invested in the club, and we wish him the best moving forward.”

Curt Onalfo will be available to the media in a press conference at the Revolution Training Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Complete details will be made available shortly. The Revolution will resume the MLS season this Saturday, Sept. 20 on the road at the Philadelphia Union, a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.