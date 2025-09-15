Revolution part ways with head coach Caleb Porter
Porter departs the Revs after two seasons at the helm, with Pablo Moreira set to take over interim head coaching duties.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Revolution parted ways with head coach Caleb Porter on Monday. Porter departs the Revolution after two seasons. Assistant Coach Pablo Moreira will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
“I am very grateful to Caleb Porter for the energy, effort, and dedication he has brought to the Revolution over the last two years,” said Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "I have the utmost respect for Caleb and all the tireless work he’s invested in the club, and we wish him the best moving forward.”
Curt Onalfo will be available to the media in a press conference at the Revolution Training Center on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Complete details will be made available shortly. The Revolution will resume the MLS season this Saturday, Sept. 20 on the road at the Philadelphia Union, a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
News release provided by the New England Revolution.