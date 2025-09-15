It sounds like another Red Sox arm is done for the year

Mar 2, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Liam Hendriks (31) pitching during the third inning of their game with the New York Mets at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks is running out of time.

And this past weekend's update may have been confirmation that the 2025 campaign is officially a lost one for the veteran righty, with Red Sox manager Alex Cora telling reporters that Hendriks has been shut down indefinitely.

“He had a setback a few weeks ago,” Cora told reporters (via MassLive.com) during this past weekend's series with the Yankees over at Fenway Park. “Kind of like got tight on the forearm. So they shut him down.”

Cora would not outright confirm that this latest setback would put Hendriks on the shelf for the remainder of the season, but noted that it didn't look like he was going to be able to rejoin the club by the time the season ends.

The forearm issue mentioned by Cora is just the latest one in a season that's unfortunately been headlined by 'em for the 36-year-old.

The troubles began off the jump, too, as Hendriks landed on the injured list ahead of Opening Day with right elbow inflammation. And though he ultimately rejoined the Boston bullpen within weeks, May came with some struggles and a hip issue that landed him back on the injured list, and led to a move to the 60-day injured list following a setback with that aforementioned hip injury in early July.

Even when healthy, Hendriks certainly struggled, with an 0-2 record, 6.59 ERA (his worst single-season mark since becoming a reliever), and a 1.39 WHIP in 13.2 innings of work for the Red Sox. Hendriks had also allowed 12 hits (two home runs) and issued seven walks over that 14-game sample in Boston, and was even the subject of online death threats during his struggles.

Signed to a two-year contract just before the start of the 2024 season (a deal signed while the Australian-born closer was recovering from Tommy John surgery), injuries have by all means derailed Hendriks for three straight seasons after back-to-back All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022.