Ex-Patriots kicker has monster debut with new team

Mere hours after Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borregales had a roller coaster of an afternoon against the Dolphins, Parker Romo stepped up in a major way for his new club in prime time.

Romo scored 16 of the Atlanta Falcons' 22 points in an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings on "Sunday Night Football," going 5-for-5 on field goal tries and converting his lone extra point attempt. His fifth FG was a 54-yarder that extended the Falcons' lead to two possessions in the fourth quarter.

Borregales, meanwhile, went 1-for-3 on extra points and committed a potential costly penalty when he failed to hit the landing zone on a late-fourth-quarter kickoff. The penalty came right after he had drilled a clutch 53-yard field goal to put the Patriots up six points with 1:52 left in the game. But it was, at best, a hit-or-miss day (literally) for the rookie.

The Patriots chose Borregales, a sixth-round pick out of Miami, over Romo to be their kicker after an unexpectedly close competition for the job. Borregales always seemed to have a leg up over Romo due to the mere fact that the Patriots spent a draft selection on him, ostensibly identifying him as their kicker of the future. Romo, who first joined the Patriots late in the 2024 season, arguably had a better overall summer than Borregales, but it wasn't enough to stick.

Romo eventually landed on his feet in Atlanta, where Younghoe Koo struggled in Week 1 for the Falcons. After Romo's big game Sunday night, it's likely the Falcons stick with him going forward.