Mike Vrabel awards 6 game balls after win in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 14: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by Mack Hollins #13 after a run against the Miami Dolphins during the first half in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots won their first game of the 2025 season on Sunday, beating the Miami Dolphins 33-27. In a wild back-and-forth game, there were multiple standouts from the team.

After the win, head coach Mike Vrabel got his first opportunity to award game balls to those who helped the effort the most (after receiving his own from owner Robert Kraft for his first win as Patriots head coach). The team shared a video of the moment after the game.

In total, five players and a coach each got a game ball. They are...

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

RB Antonio Gibson

LB Marte Mapu

DT Milton Williams

Defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr

K Andy Borregales

Some may feel like obvious choices, while others may come as more of a surprise. Here's a quick reminder of what each player did in the game.

Rhamondre Stevenson: The Patriots' leader in all-purpose yards on the day, Stevenson ran the ball 11 times for 54 yards and caught five passes for another 88 yards - including a 55-yard catch-and-run where he broke multiple tackles. It was a big step forward for him after a rough Week 1.

Antonio Gibson: Gibson didn't contribute as much on offense, but his 90-yard kick return touchdown ultimately ended up being the game-winning score.

Marte Mapu: Playing through a neck injury, Mapu started playing more in the second half as an in-game adjustment as the Dolphins targeted mismatches on linebacker Robert Spillane. He played just seven coverage snaps, but grabbed a key interception late in the game. Vrabel also highlighted his special teams role when giving him the ball.

Milton Williams: For the second week in a row, Williams was a wrecking ball. He had a team-high five pressures and recorded two sacks - both in key moments. On one he managed to chase Tua Tagovailoa all the way to the boundary on a third down, and then worked through two defenders to get a fourth-down sack to end the game.

Zak Kuhr: Kuhr stepped in for Terrell Williams, who was away from the team due to illness. His approach saw the Patriots blitz significantly less, but it's tough to tell if that's his philosophy or just a gameplan change from Week 1 to Week 2. His defense struggled at times allowing 6.9 yards per play, but held the Dolphins' offense scoreless in the fourth quarter with their three drives ending in a punt, an interception, and on downs.