Mac Jones shines in 49ers debut against Saints

Mac Jones surveyed the field as his pocket quickly shrunk from the oncoming Saints pass rush, searching for his first completion on his fifth attempt while managing a third-and-14 situation.

The 49ers backup signal-caller didn’t panic. He settled in.

Jones slung a 15-yard pass to receiver Ricky Pearsall – enough to move the chains and keep his drive alive – with a defender in his face. It was the start of Jones' 26-of-39 mark that greatly contributed to San Francisco’s 26-21 road victory.

The former Patriots first-round pick recorded 279 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while completing 66.7 percent of his passes. It was the fifth time Jones had achieved three touchdown passes in his career, the first time since Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Jones’ tenure with the Patriots started with promise, completing 352 of his 521 throws for 3,801 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 picks. He led his franchise to the playoffs for the first time of the post Tom Brady era in 2021, an achievement that hasn’t been replicated since.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left New England during the 2022 offseason to become the Raiders’ head coach, was credited with Jones’ impressive rookie season, which ended with a Pro-Bowl appearance.

Then it was all downhill.

Jones struggled throughout his next two seasons before he was traded to his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., where he received late-season starts as a backup for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. New England received a six round pick for Jones – used on quarterback Joe Milton – in March 2024, only two months after it parted ways with long-time head coach Bill Belichick and a month before it drafted Drake Maye fourth overall. Following his breakup with New England, MassLive reported Belichick even stopped talking to his young quarterback while failing to surround him with offensive coaches who could reciprocate the production McDaniels achieved.

Perhaps an explanation for Jones’ struggles.