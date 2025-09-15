Patriots’ Week 12 matchup against Bengals suddenly looks much different

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is helped off the field following an injury during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on September 14, 2025.

The New England Patriots have caught a massive break on their 2025 schedule.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a toe injury. It turned out to be Grade 3 turf toe for Burrow, who has elected to undergo surgery, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Burrow will now miss at least the next three months, which officially knocks him out through Week 14 at a minimum. So, Cincy is projected to have Jake Browning at quarterback when the Patriots visit them in Week 12 on Nov. 23.

Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in relief of Burrow on Sunday. The Bengals are off to a 2-0 start on the season, but have a tough schedule ahead of them with games against the Vikings, Broncos, Lions, Packers, and Steelers over the next five games.

Burrow's injury is obviously a brutal development for the Bengals, and the quarterback will now miss extended time for the second time in three seasons. Despite playing all 17 games in 2024, it's going to be hard for Burrow to shed the "injury-prone" label.