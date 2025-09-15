Bruins announce full 2025 training camp roster

MONTREAL, QC – MARCH 21: Charlie McAvoy #73 speaks with goaltender Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on March 21, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The ice is down at both TD Garden and Warrior Ice Arena, and Bruins hockey is nearly upon us. And for Marco Sturm's first training camp as the head coach of the Boston Bruins, the roster is officially official, with Monday coming with the club releasing the full roster for the start of camp.

The Bruins aren't throwing us any curveballs with the roster, as the initial roster does not feature any tryout players, and will instead feature every player the Bruins added this past offseason focused on fortifying the club's depth.

The full roster goes as follows...

Forwards

Joey Abate: The 26-year-old Abate has played the last three seasons with the P-Bruins, and is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured eight goals and 12 points in 44 AHL games.

Viktor Arvidsson: A veteran winger and pending unrestricted free agent, Arvidsson will reunite with former LA Kings assistant coach Marco Sturm in Boston. Arvidsson scored just 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games, and added two goals and seven points in 15 postseason games, for the Oilers last season.

Dalton Bancroft: A college free agent signing this past April, the 6-foot-3 Bancroft posted 15 goals and 27 points in 36 games for Cornell last season before jumping to Providence, where he put up one goal a minus-2 in five games.

Johnny Beecher: A fourth-line speedster, the 2019 first-round pick struggled mightily in 2024-25, with just three goals and 11 points in 78 games, including a run that saw him score just once over his final 73 games of the season.

Matej Blumel: The Czech-born wing is coming off a career year in the minors, with an AHL-best 39 goals for Texas last season. Blumel, who can play both left and right wing, has scored two goals in 13 career NHL games.

Patrick Brown: Entering his third season with the B's organization, Brown had one assist in 15 games with Boston last season, and has totaled two assists in 26 games with the Big B's since joining the organization in 2023. Brown, who serves as the P-Bruins captain when not in the NHL, has 28 goals and 78 points in 98 games for AHL Providence over the last two seasons.

Riley Duran: The Woburn, Mass. native and former Providence Friar had five shots on goal and six hits in two NHL games last season, as well as a career-high 12 goals and 16 points in 60 games for AHL Providence.

Michael Eyssimont: A bottom-six energy guy, Eyssimont totaled nine goals and 16 points in 77 games between Tampa and Seattle last season, and had a career-high 11 goals and 25 points for the Lightning in 2023-24.

John Farinacci: An effective utility player who can play center and wing, and up and down a lineup, Farinacci has 22 goals and 76 points in 129 games with AHL Providence over the last two seasons. Making his NHL debut late last season, Farinacci not only scored the first goal of his NHL career, but also recorded three hits and won six of his eight faceoffs in 10:58 of time on ice.

Morgan Geekie: Breaking out for a career-high 33 goals and 57 points in 2024-25, Geekie will have to prove that he’s that player all the time now, especially after signing a six-year deal worth $33 million.

Brett Harrison: The 22-year-old Harrison posted six goals and 17 points in 46 games for the P-Bruins last season, and has totaled 11 goals and 32 points in 94 AHL games over the last three seasons. A third-round pick in 2021 (No. 85 overall), Harrison skated in this past weekend's Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

Tanner Jeannot: Inked to a five-year, $17 million contract on the first day of free agency, Jeannot comes to the Bruins after scoring seven goals and 13 points, along with 211 hits, in 67 games for Los Angeles last season.

Mark Kastelic: One of Boston's pleasant surprises a season ago, Kastelic had a career-high 14 points and 218 hits in 61 games for the Black and Gold before concussion issues ultimately ended his season.

Marat Khusnutdinov: Acquired from the Wild in the deadline deal that sent Justin Brazeau to Minnesota, Khusnutdinov posted three goals and two helpers in an 18-game run for the Bruins down the stretch last season.

Sean Kuraly: Back in Boston after spending the last four seasons in Columbus playing for his hometown Blue Jackets, Kuraly is coming off a 2024-25 season that included six goals and 17 points in 82 games. Kuraly is also coming off his best faceoff percentage (54.3 percent) since his final season in Boston.

Elias Lindholm: With just 47 points, Year 1 as a Bruin did not go as Elias Lindholm planned, and he’d be the first to tell you as much. But if you’re looking for a positive entering Year 2? Lindholm did finish strong, with six goals and 16 points over his final 22 games of the season.

Dans Locmelis: After breaking out for eight goals and 33 points in 40 games for UMass, Locmelis turned pro and made an immediate impact as a pro, with three goals and 12 points in just six games for the P-Bruins. He then went to the Worlds and posted four goals and six points in seven games for Latvia.

Fabian Lysell: Boston's first-round pick in 2021, Lysell finally got a 12-game taste of the NHL a season ago, and put up all three of his points scored during that 12-game sample over the final four games of the season.

Georgii Merkulov: Looking like a bit of a 'AAAA' player at this point, Merkulov posted 15 goals and 54 points in 59 AHL games a season ago, but had just one assist during his six-game chance with Boston.

Fraser Minten: Acquired in the trade that sent Brandon Carlo to Toronto, Minten put up three goals and seven points in 11 regular-season games for the P-Bruins down the stretch, and added two assists during an eight-game playoff run. In the NHL, Minten put up one goal during his six-game run with Boston.

Casey Mittelstadt: Picked up from Colorado in the deadline deal that sent Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche, Mittelstadt posted four goals and two assists in 18 games with the B's after the deadline. With Mittelstadt being far from an elite center in terms of his faceoff success, it will be interesting to see if Sturm keeps him at center or if he tinkers with moving him to the wing.

David Pastrnak: The undeniable driver of the entire Boston offense, Pastrnak enters 2025-26 with three straight seasons of at least 106 points.

Matt Poitras: A contender for Boston’s vacant third-line center gig, Poitras has scored six goals and 26 points in 66 NHL games to this point, and had 17 goals and 41 points in 40 games for AHL Providence last season.

Jake Schmaltz: A seventh-round pick of the Bruins back in 2019, Schmaltz ended his collegiate career with six goals and 16 points in 38 games for UND last season, and scored one goal in a four-game trial with AHL Providence.

Alex Steeves: The lefty-shooting Steeves broke out for 36 goals (second-most in the AHL) and 62 points in 59 games for AHL Toronto last season, and has one goal and three points in 14 career NHL games since 2021.

Riley Tufte: The 27-year-old Tufte made six appearances for the Big B’s last season, but had 21 goals and 42 points in 58 games for Providence before adding four goals and six points in eight playoff games for the Baby B’s.

Jeffrey Viel: In addition to his work as a veteran presence for the P-Bruins, the AHL tough guy got into action for five games with Boston last season.

Pavel Zacha: Entering his fourth season with Boston, Zacha is coming off what was his worst season as a Bruin, with 14 goals and 47 points in 2024-25.

Defensemen

Jonathan Aspirot: A depth addition on the left side, the 26-year-old Aspirot posted five goals and 29 points in 65 games for AHL Calgary a season ago.

Frederic Brunet: In addition to making his NHL debut last season, the 22-year-old also had a bit of a breakout as a pro, with five goals, 25 points, and a plus-15 rating in 69 games for the P-Bruins.

Michael Callahan: In action for 17 NHL games last season, the Franklin, Mass. native recorded one goal, along with eight hits and 12 blocks, for the B's.

Jackson Edward: A seventh-round pick of Boston back in 2022, Edward posted one goal and seven points in 31 AHL games for Providence last year, and added one goal and one helper in seven games for ECHL Maine.

Colin Felix: Another depth option, the former UMass Minuteman scored one goal and five points in 36 games for AHL Utica in 2024-25.

Ty Gallagher: Signed a minors-only contract with the club following a NCAA career split between Boston University and Colorado College, Gallagher ended his 2024-25 year with one goal and five points in 11 games for the P-Bruins after a strong finish to his collegiate career with Colorado College.

Jordan Harris: A Haverhill, Mass. native, Harris totaled one goal and five points in 33 games for the Blue Jackets a season ago, and may be the proverbial leader in the clubhouse for the seventh defenseman spot on this roster.

Loke Johansson: Playing for a Moncton team that won the QMJHL championship, Johansson put up four goals and 22 points, along with a plus-46 rating, in 62 games for the Wildcats last season. Johansson, a sixth-round pick of the Bruins in 2024, also added two goals and 11 points in a 19-game playoff run for the club.

Henri Jokiharju: Moving from Buffalo to Boston at the deadline, the Finnish-born Jokiharju proved to be a solid fit for the Bruins, and finished with four helpers and a plus-7 rating in 18 games for the Black and Gold.

Hampus Lindholm: A fractured kneecap (and a setback during his attempted comeback) held Lindholm to just 17 games a season ago, but the 6-foot-4 Lindholm has been given a clean bill of health entering camp.

Mason Lohrei: Signed to a two-year, $6.4 million contract this past summer, Lohrei is looking to rebound after a defenseman-worst minus-43 rating last season. It'll be interesting to see where Lohrei slots to begin camp, and whether or not it's in a potential top-pairing role with Charlie McAvoy.

Charlie McAvoy: Similar to Lindholm, McAvoy is indeed 100 percent healthy and ready to go for the start of training camp. When healthy and in action last season, McAvoy totaled seven goals ansd 23 points in 50 games.

Andrew Peeke: Entering a contract year, Peeke could be looking at a major pay raise if he can build off last year's career-best 17-point season.

Victor Soderstrom: In action for 49 games in Sweden last season, Soderstrom posted nine goals and 37 points, along with a plus-28 rating (best in the SHL), and then posted eight games in a 17-game postseason run for the squad. Soderstrom also won the Börje Salming Trophy as the league's top defenseman.

Billy Sweezey: The right-shot Sweezey put up one goal and 10 points in 64 games for AHL Providence a season ago.

Max Wanner: A throw-in from the Oilers in the Trent Frederic trade, Wanner had three assists and a plus-4 rating in 15 games with Providence to end his year.

Nikita Zadorov: The Bruins had a nightmarish minus-50 goal differential by the end of the 2024-25 season. But Nikita Zadorov certainly did his part to right the ship, with a plus-25 rating. That plus-25 was a career-high, as were his 22 points.

Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin: A signing to round out the club's pro depth in goal, the 24-year-old is coming off an ECHL championship run with Trois-Rivieres a season ago. During that run, Cavallin went 15-5 with a .948 save percentage.

Michael DiPietro: The best goalie in the AHL a season ago, DiPietro is entering an 'NHL or waiver wire' camp with Boston after posting a 26-8-5 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.05 goals against average with Providence in 2024-25.

Joonas Korpisalo: Sent to Boston in the Linus Ullmark trade in 2024, the veteran Korpisalo was openly frustrated with his playing time, and had 11 wins and an .893 save percentage in his 27 games with the Bruins last season.

Jeremy Swayman: Boston's $66 million goalie, Swayman had a downright horrendous 2024-25 season, with career-worst marks in save percentage (.892) and goals against average (3.11). Still the uncontested No. 1 goalie in town, there's a ton riding on his 2025-26 campaign, to say the least.