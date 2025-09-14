Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a wild win over the Dolphins?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots calls out the play during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025.

This Patriots win was almost tailor-made for Ups & Downs.

In one of the wilder Pats games in recent memory, they escaped Hard Rock Stadium Sunday with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins, their first win in Miami Gardens since 2019. They made big plays in all three phases, and also made a number of critical mistakes that allowed a struggling Dolphins team to hang around and even hold the lead for a time.

Ultimately, there was slightly more good than bad for the Patriots, especially from the offense. But on defense and special teams, this was the epitome of hit-or-miss.

Here's who we graded UP or DOWN based on their performance on the field during the game...

UP: QB Drake Maye

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The second-year quarterback enjoyed the best game of his young career, especially considering the circumstances. Maye posted his best single-game passer rating at 137.3, and it was especially encouraging to see him avoid turning the ball over en route to a road win in a historically tough environment.

Maye got the Pats rolling early with a touchdown drive, going 4-for-5 with a score through the air, and his lone incompletion was a drop. He came up huge on a key third-down play with the Pats down 20-15, when he stepped up in the pocket to evade pressure and hit Rhamondre Stevenson (more on him below) for a 55-yard catch-and-run. He then finished that off with a TD run, totaling three scores on the day.

Additionally, Maye's 16-yard touchdown to Kayshon Boutte was a thing of beauty, a dime in tight coverage that the receiver finished with a slick one-handed corral in the end zone. All in all, Maye made plays with both his arm and his legs while protecting the ball, and his sacks were mostly the result of pressure.

Maye has a good game to build on in Week 3, when the Steelers and their talented defense come to town.

DOWN: CB Alex Austin

It's not Austin's fault that he's supposed to be the No. 3 cornerback, and the Patriots were missing Christian Gonzalez against a talented group of weapons for the Dolphins. But this game showed by Austin is a No. 3 corner.

Austin gave up a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle in the first half, which woke up the Miami offense. He struggled in coverage both inside and outside on the day, as Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel picked on him in clear mismatches.

The Pats are now in desperate need of getting Gonzalez back in their secondary, because they don't have nearly enough to cover against deep, talented receiver groups without him.

UP: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Stevenson responded to a rough season opener in epic fashion, leading the Patriots with 142 yards from scrimmage on just 16 touches. That included 54 yards on 11 carries on the ground, as Stevenson made guys miss at the point of attack and the second level to take pressure off the passing game.

But Stevenson saved his best moment for the aforementioned third-down play, hauling in a slightly high throw over his head for the big catch-and-run that flipped the field and set up a go-ahead touchdown. Great game for Stevenson, who may have just re-established himself as the Patriots' lead back for now.

DOWN: K Andres Borregales

Borregales did make a clutch 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, which gave the Patriots a six-point lead and forced the Dolphins to score a late touchdown to stay alive. But that wasn't enough to make up for a sloppy afternoon.

The rookie missed both of his first two extra-point tries, leaving potentially critical points off the board at the time. He later followed up his field goal with a penalty for failing to drop his kickoff in the landing zone. Borregales at least showed he can make a big kick, but he clearly has a long way to go before consistently executing.

UP: RB Antonio Gibson

For a few minutes, it felt like the Patriots had suffered a demoralizing breakdown on Malik Washington's punt return touchdown for the Dolphins. Gibson immediately flipped the script, as he returned (pun intended) the favor with a 90-yard kick return touchdown.

Gibson also made a nice 15-yard run after the big Stevenson play, which helped set up Maye's touchdown scamper. The veteran back made the most of his limited workload with key plays, none more massive than the return TD.

DOWN: OT Morgan Moses

Tough day at the office for Moses. He committed three false start penalties, and Pro Football Focus had him down for one total pressure allowed (subject to change, and that sounds low). Moses got pressured on the 55-yard catch by Stevenson, and Maye bailed him out with his pocket movement.

Either way, Moses certainly wants to clean up the penalties. It's not getting any easier for him, because he's likely to line up against the Steelers' T.J. Watt in Week 3.

UP: DT Milton Williams

Williams finished with five total pressures, per PFF, including two sacks. None were bigger than his clutch fourth-down sack of Tagovailoa, in which he burst into the backfield and the quarterback had no chance. The play was essentially Williams becoming "the closer" for his new team.

So far, so good for the Patriots' high-priced free-agent addition. He'll especially be worth the money if he comes up big in big moments, like he did Sunday in Miami.

DOWN: RB TreVeyon Henderson

We were wondering why the Patriots didn't use Henderson as a pass-protector in Week 1. Well, that's why. Henderson allowed a sack and finished with a 0.5 pass-blocking grade at PFF. He also committed three holding penalties.

The rookie out of Ohio State has big-time potential, and was considered an elite pass-blocking prospect for his position. But Sunday showed why he has a learning curve ahead of him to adjust to the NFL. And 40 yards on five touches won't make up for the shoddy blocking.

UP: CB Marcus Jones

Jones finished with five tackles, including one for a loss, holding his own in some tough matchups. He was one of the bright spots for a secondary that mostly struggled in coverage throughout the afternoon.

DOWN: S Brenden Schooler

Schooler is pretty much only here to cover kicks and punts, to be the first guy down there and make sound tackles to snuff out return opportunities. He completely whiffed against Washington on the 74-yard punt return touchdown, putting the Patriots in a late hole. He'll need to clean up his tackling for next time.