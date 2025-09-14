Patriots win wild one in Miami for Vrabel’s first win as head coach

Antonio Gibson #4 of the New England Patriots returns a kick for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025.

The New England Patriots grabbed their first win under head coach Mike Vrabel on Sunday, picking up a 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. It was the Pats' first win in Miami since the 2019 season.

Both teams made big plays in all three phases of the game in a back-and-forth affair, which featured five lead changes after the Pats grabbed the first points of the game. Each team scored a return touchdown in the fourth quarter in a wild sequence, the latter of which gave the Pats their final lead of the game.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye finished 19-for-23 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers, good for a 137.3 passer rating. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the top weapon, totaling 142 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. On defense, Milton Williams wrapped up Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a clutch fourth-down sack to seal the win.

The Patriots got off to the start they needed, for the most part. Maye completed 4 of 5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown pass to Mack Hollins, as the Pats drove 68 yards in 10 plays to go up 6-0. Rookier kicker Andres Borregales, however, missed the extra point.

New England also got a defensive stop against Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to start for that unit, finished off with a pass breakup by linebacker Robert Spillane. That got the ball back to the Pats, who again drove for a touchdown. This time, they netted 70 yards in 11 plays, punctuated by a spectacular pitch-and-catch from Maye to Kayshon Boutte for the touchdown.

Unfortunately, Borregales missed another extra point, making the score 12-0.

On the ensuing drive, the Dolphins offense woke up. They drove 83 yards in eight plays, without ever getting to third down, and Tagovailoa capped the drive with a touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle. The converted extra point made it 12-7 Patriots.

The Patriots responded with more points, while bleeding 9:23 off the clock in 15 plays. Maye's third-and-goal pass attempt to Hunter Henry in the end zone looked to be deflected around the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. Borregales finally found his way through the uprights, finishing the drive with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pats up 15-7.

Miami answered emphatically and with speed. Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connected for a 22-yard gain to spark their next drive, and the Dolphins ultimately drove 77 yards in six plays and just 1:23, finished with Hill to De'Von Achane for a 29-yard catch-and-run score.

Rich Storry/Getty Images

De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against Jaylinn Hawkins #21 of the New England Patriots during the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins tackle Patrick Paul committed a false start on the ensuing two-point try, leading the team to settle for a field goal. The Patriots kneeled on it to take a 15-14 lead to halftime.

Miami got the ball to start the second half, and moved the ball yet again with 64 yards in seven plays. But Pats cornerback Marcus Jones was able to tackle Achane short of the line on third down this time, so the Dolphins settled for a field goal to take their first lead at 17-15.

The Patriots were unable to answer those points, as they went three-and-out, ending with a sack on Maye. The Pats suffered several injuries on defense during the Dolphins' next drive, which finished with another Dolphins field goal to make it 20-15. That marked 13 unanswered points for Miami after the Pats went up 15-7 late in the second quarter.

But that's when the Patriots finally stopped that streak. Facing third-and-3, Maye dropped back then stepped up into the pocket to evade pressure from the Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips to make a throw. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson reeled in the pass over his head on the wheel route and ran for extra yardage to make a 55-yard gain.

Two plays later, Maye took it into the end zone on his own, again evading pressure with his legs, this time from Matthew Judon. Maye's first touchdown run of the season put the Patriots back on top, and Stevenson took it up the middle on the two-point try to make it 23-20.

The Patriots could not extend the lead on their next drive, as a bad snap by center Garrett Bradbury set up a third-and-26 and the Pats couldn't convert. But it was on the punt that disaster really struck for them, as the Dolphins' Malik Washington made two guys miss and worked his way to the opposite side of the field to run it back for a 74-yard touchdown return. The play put the Dolphins back on top at 27-23.

Incredibly, the Patriots' Antonio Gibson found a way to answer that in the best way possible. Gibson exploded down the right sideline and broke away for a 90-yard touchdown of their own. That put the Patriots right back in the lead at 30-27.

That marked the first time the Patriots scored 30 points in a game since Oct. 16, 2022 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots defense followed up the Gibson touchdown with a big stop in the clutch. First, Harold Landry brought Tagovailoa down for a sack on third down. On fourth-and-9, Landry forced Tagovailoa off his spot with pressure, and rushed him into an interception by Marte Mapu to get the ball back to the Pats with just 2:12 left.

Borregales' kickoff did not land in the landing zone, giving the ball to the Dolphins at the 40-yard line. Achane briefly thought he'd made a touchdown catch-and-run, but the replay showed that he stepped out of bounds at the Pats' 26-yard line. Williams burst into the backfield to sack Tagovailoa with just 53 seconds left and the Dolphins out of timeouts, putting the game away for good.