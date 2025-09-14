Mike Vrabel reacts to Ja’Lynn Polk trade

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel offered his reaction to the trade of wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, as part of a pregame interview with Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub ahead of a Week 2 road game against the Miami Dolphins.

"I just think that it's a good start for him somewhere else," Vrabel said. "We wish him the best. He worked extremely hard to get back and then was re-injured. We were going to be without Ja'Lynn this year, anyway, and we felt like what was best is to give him a fresh start."

The Patriots traded Polk along with a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. He's on season-ending injured reserve, so he won't be available for the Saints until the 2026 season. But Polk remains under contract for two more seasons for an average salary of about $1.9 million, making him a low-risk financial gamble for New Orleans.

Polk went on IR with a shoulder injury, suffered during the Patriots' preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The second-year pro was coming off a tumultuous rookie season that added up to only 12 catches in 15 games on the field.

The 23-year-old Polk was on the outside looking in throughout camp in the wide receiver room, as Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and DeMario Douglas comprised the clear top 3 options throughout camp. The Pats also drafted Kyle Williams out of Washington State in the third round.