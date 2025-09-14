Mike Vrabel reacts to Ja’Lynn Polk trade
Vrabel shared his first thoughts on the deal with the Saints in a new interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel offered his reaction to the trade of wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, as part of a pregame interview with Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub ahead of a Week 2 road game against the Miami Dolphins.
"I just think that it's a good start for him somewhere else," Vrabel said. "We wish him the best. He worked extremely hard to get back and then was re-injured. We were going to be without Ja'Lynn this year, anyway, and we felt like what was best is to give him a fresh start."
The Patriots traded Polk along with a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. He's on season-ending injured reserve, so he won't be available for the Saints until the 2026 season. But Polk remains under contract for two more seasons for an average salary of about $1.9 million, making him a low-risk financial gamble for New Orleans.
Polk went on IR with a shoulder injury, suffered during the Patriots' preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The second-year pro was coming off a tumultuous rookie season that added up to only 12 catches in 15 games on the field.
The 23-year-old Polk was on the outside looking in throughout camp in the wide receiver room, as Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and DeMario Douglas comprised the clear top 3 options throughout camp. The Pats also drafted Kyle Williams out of Washington State in the third round.
The Saints are hoping to unlock the potential that made Polk the 37th overall pick in the 2024 draft. The Patriots, meanwhile, are putting the Polk era behind them and looking ahead to Week 2 against the Dolphins, where they will try to grab their first win of the 2025 season at a stadium where they've lost five straight games.
