8 takeaways from the Patriots’ wild win over the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 14: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots takes the handoff from Drake Maye #10 during the second half against the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots' drought in South Beach is over. For the first time since 2019 the Patriots have gone to Hard Rock Stadium and won, beating the Miami Dolphins 33-27 on Sunday.

It wasn't always pretty, but the Patriots hit on many tenants Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has been preaching since he first took over the job. That included the concept of "taking advantage" of bad football. This game at one point was the teams going back-and-forth making mistakes, but the Patriots were able to steady themselves late while the Dolphins continued to shoot themselves to the foot until the very end.

"I appreciate the character," Vrabel said after the game. "Certainly don’t have to put it to the test all the time with mistakes and silly penalties or being offsides and having an interception. There’s a lot of things out there that we have to do better, but we didn’t pout, we didn’t drop our head. We went on to the next play, and we kept competing and I appreciate that. We’ve got to learn how to compete and believe that we can come down here and win football games, and I think they did."

Leading the way for the Patriots was their quarterback, who had one of the best games of his young career. We'll start there in today's takeaways...

Maye leads the way

No, Drake Maye still doesn't have his fourth quarter game-winning drive. The Patriots scored one go-ahead touchdown with six seconds to go in the third quarter, then their next and final go-ahead score was a kick return touchdown.

Still, this felt like a game where Maye was the driving force behind the Patriots' win. He finished the game 19-of-23 as a passer for 230 yards with two touchdowns, and added another eight carries for 33 yards (excluding kneeldowns) on the ground. Perhaps more importantly Maye didn't turn the ball over, and didn't even come close to doing so at any point. This felt like one of the first times Maye, who the Patriots took third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, carried the Patriots' offense.

Part of what helped was that Maye was kept clean. According to PFF's initial charting Maye was pressured on a career-low 19.4% of his dropbacks, coming against a solid Miami front. That number included a clean sheet in pass protection from rookie Will Campbell, who allowed no pressures on 33 pass blocking snaps.

Staying ahead of schedule

Another thing that kept things easier for Maye was the offense staying ahead of schedule. The Patriots were constantly ahead of the sticks, averaging 5.6 yards per play on first down.

While the Patriots faced a lot of third downs in this game, this kept many of them manageable. The result was the Patriots going 7-of-12 on third downs (plus 1-of-1 on fourth down), constantly maintaining possession. It was just the sixth time since the start of the 2020 season that the Patriots converted at least 58.3% of their third downs in a game with 10-plus attempts.

Moving the ball this way is a hallmark of the Josh McDaniels offense. Expect the Patriots' yards-per-play on first down to be a notable stat each week moving forwards.

Rhamondre rolling

A big part of the Patriots staying ahead of the sticks was the running of Rhamondre Stevenson. After struggling in the opener Stevenson came through in a big way with 11 carries for 54 yards.

Unlike in the opener, the Patriots' offensive line created room for Stevenson between the tackles. He took even smaller windows and used his burst to extend runs, all the way through falling forward over tacklers at the end.

Stevenson was also the Patriots' leading receiver. He caught all five of his targets for 88 yards, highlighted by a fingertip grab and run after the catch for a 55-yard gain that set up the Patriots' touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

This big game came as rookie TreVeyon Henderson struggled and at times (in particular in pass protection) seemed to be game-planned out by the Dolphins. It highlights the importance of the Patriots being able to rotate their running backs and get contributions from every player in that room.

Special teams

Speaking of running backs, Antonio Gibson didn't have a major impact on the offense (5 carries for 27 yards) but he gave the Patriots one of their biggest plays of the game - a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown that put the team up midway through the fourth quarter.

This was part of an up-and-down day for the Patriots' special teams unit. Gibson's kickoff return touchdown came just one play after the Patriots' punt coverage unit allowed a 74-yard return touchdown. This was off of the second massive punt from Bryce Baringer. That punt return touchdown included multiple missed tackles, with one from Brenden Schooler.

Then there was kicker Andy Borregales. The rookie returned to his collegiate home stadium where he spent four years, but did not look right at home. He began the game by missing two extra points, which loomed large throughout the game.

Borregales would bounce back later, drilling a key 53-yard field goal inside of the two-minute warning after the Patriots' offense failed to run out the clock. However, he then put the ensuing kickoff short of the landing zone, giving the Dolphins a short field with a chance to take a late lead.

"You’ve got to have a lot of confidence in him and I do have a lot of confidence. It didn’t waver," Vrabel said after the game when asked about having Borregales attempt the long kick late. "I was going to try to go for the fourth-and-5 to try to get it there. Then when we got backed up, I immediately just kicked the field goal. I’m happy for Andy. That’s why he’s here. I thought after the first two he really settled down, and that’s what we’ll have to have."

Given this rough game came after Borregales also missed a short kick in the opener, the focus is going to be on him moving forwards. For now though, Vrabel doesn't sound too alarmed by his early struggles.

Change in wide receiver rotation

Overall, the Patriots didn't get much from their wide receiver room. Stefon Diggs (4 catches, 32 yards) was the only Patriots wide receiver with more than one catch, and Mack Hollins was the only other receiver with more than one target - he had two and hauled in a touchdown catch early in the game.

So while it wasn't a notable day in the box score for that group, the Patriots did change their wide receiver usage. Kayshon Boutte was still the team's most-used receiver, playing 43 of the team's 60 snaps and catching a touchdown. After him, Hollins was on the field the second-most with 39 snaps, followed by Diggs with 31. That was the Patriots' base wide receiver group for most of the day.

That meant fewer snaps for Pop Douglas. He was on the field for just 15 plays on Sunday, after playing 45 last week. That was slightly more than both Hollins and Diggs against the Raiders.

Was this a sign of things to come? Or the Patriots looking to boost their run and screen game with Hollins, who is a stronger blocker? It will be interesting to see how the numbers come out next week.

Looking for more on defense

With the Patriots' offense rolling, the Dolphins turned this game into a shootout at times. After an opening drive punt they scored points on their next four possessions, plus that punt return touchdown.

As we've seen in recent years, Miami's speed and pre-snap motion overwhelmed the Patriots at times. One player the Dolphins consistently put in conflict was linebacker Robert Spillane. That included isolating him in coverage, which led to a handful of chunk plays including a touchdown by running back De'Von Achane.

Another matchup the Dolphins took advantage of was Alex Austin on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Austin is a bigger, more physical cornerback who had trouble matching the speed of Miami's wideouts. This was most apparent on a 49-yard heave to Hill, on which Austin got turned around trying to keep up and allowed Hill to catch the ball uncontested. The absence of Christian Gonzalez was much more apparent in this game than last week.

In total the Patriots allowed 6.9 yards per play to the Dolphins. Part of the reason Miami wasn't able to get over the top was the defense coming up big on key downs - they held the Dolphins to 4-of-10 on third downs and 0-of-2 on fourth downs.

Free agents come up big late

There were multiple key downs late in the game, as the Dolphins were trying to complete their comeback. Patriots free agent signings showed up in those moments.

On the third down on what could have been Miami's final drive, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Harold Landry. It was a big moment for Landry in what was otherwise a quiet day after a big time opener.

Landry's sack put the Dolphins well behind the sticks on fourth down, leading to Tagavailoa forcing a throw. That was picked off by Marte Mapu, who saw more snaps later in the game as the Patriots tried to eliminate the mismatches on Spillane.

Miami would ultimately get the ball back with one last chance. That drive ended with a fourth-down sack as well as Milton Williams stepped up with his second of the day.

Penalties

For all of their sloppy play at times on Sunday, the biggest thing the Patriots need to clean up are the penalties. They had 15 flags thrown on them in this game, 12 of which were accepted to the tune of 75 yards.

Some penalties were more costly than others. For instance, K'Lavon Chaisson lined up in the neutral zone twice early in the game. One of those offsides calls erased a first quarter interception from Jaylinn Hawkins. There was also a false start call late on Morgan Moses - one of three on him in this game - that forced the Patriots to kick that late, long field goal rather than go for what would have been a 4th & 2 to ice the game.

TreVeyon Henderson was another repeat offender, which might explain why he wasn't on the field as much. Henderson was called for two offensive holding penalties, highlighting his struggles in pass protection. He was called for another hold on a kick return.

In total seven of the Patriots' penalties were called on rookies. That includes another false start on Will Campbell, who had two last week.