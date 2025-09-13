Patriots make trade with Saints

Dealing with a shoulder injury, Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is already done for the season. And as it turns out, he's done as a Patriot all together, as the Patriots have traded him to the Saints in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

As first reported by ESPN's Diana Russini, Polk is on the way to New Orleans, where he'll get a fresh start once fully healthy. The Patriots are also attaching a 2028 seventh-round pick to the deal to get rid of Polk.

Drafted by the Patriots with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (infamously trading down from the pick that the Chargers used to draft Ladd McConkey), the 23-year-old Polk caught 12 of his 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games for the Patriots last season.

And on the roster bubble entering training camp this past summer, Polk participated in the preseason opener before suffering the aforementioned shoulder injury that ultimately ended his campaign.

With Polk officially out of the mix for New England, the Patriots have just four players from their 2024 draft class still on the roster. That list is obviously headlined by quarterback Drake Maye, while offensive linemen Caedan Wallace (inactive in Week 1) and Layden Robinson (on injured reserve), along with cornerback Marcellas Dial (on injured reserve), are the others.