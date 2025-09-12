The Patriots could be adding another rookie to the lineup on Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without two of their starters this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. A third spot in the lineup is also up in the air heading into the game.

On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that both cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and pass rusher Keion White (illness) are out for the Week 2 matchup. Neither player has been a practice this week.

For Gonzalez, his return to the field is still on hold. The All-Pro cornerback has been out since July 28 when he suffered a hamstring injury in one of the Patriots' first training camp practices. Alex Austin had a bigger role last week in his absence.

As for White, he played 18 snaps last week in a rotation with K'Lavon Chaisson. His role could be filled by Anfernee Jennings. Jennings was a healthy scratch last week but Vrabel hinted Friday that he will dress for this game.

"I think Anfernee is very ready. I had to make a tough decision last week, we could only have so many guys active, and so I'm excited to see Anfernee play," Vrabel said. "He's always been prepared and taken advantage of his opportunities. He'll continue, I would imagine, to do that on Sunday - play hard, play physical and be ready to go." Vrabel also added that undrafted rookie Eljiah Ponder could get some defensive looks as well after mostly playing special teams last week.

In addition to those two being out, Vrabel also noted that two players are questionable. They are starting right tackle Morgan Moses (foot) and linebacker Marte Mapu (neck).

Moses' status is one to watch. If he can't go, the team would turn to rookie seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant, Vrabel confirmed on Friday. Bryant played four special teams snaps in his NFL debut last week. The team also has veteran tackle Vederian Lowe on the roster, but he has primarily played on the left side during his NFL career.