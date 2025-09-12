LISTEN LIVE

Yet another Red Sox pitcher goes on injured list

The Sox had to put another pitcher on the shelf ahead of their big weekend series against the Yankees.

Matt Dolloff
Starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino #83 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino #83 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

The Red Sox continue to deal with what's become a rash of injuries.

Per an official announcement, the Sox are placing left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain, retroactive to Sept. 10. Bernardino most recently pitched 1 1/3 innings without allowing a run in a road loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 6.

To take Bernardino's place, the Red Sox are recalling lefty Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester. Murphy pitched on consecutive days for the Red Sox on Sept. 8-9 against the Athletics in Sacramento, logging two scoreless innings with a walk, hit, and strikeout.

The Red Sox had previously optioned Murphy to Worcester to make room for the call-up of righty Kyle Harrison, but the Bernardino injury could now keep Murphy in the majors for the rest of September. Murphy has made the most of his limited time in Boston, posting a 2.81 ERA over 17 appearances in the 2025 campaign.

Bernardino joins Jordan Hicks and Dustin May as the latest Red Sox hurler to end up on the IL, just as the team hits the stretch run of what's likely to be their first season in the playoffs since 2021.

Chris Murphy #72 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2025 in Sacramento, California. The Red Sox won the game 6-0. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Chris Murphy

Boston begins a three-game weekend series against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Fenway Park. The Sox are just a half-game behind the Yanks for the top wild card spot in the American League, while holding a four-game lead over the fourth-seeded Texas Rangers in that race.

The Yankees and Red Sox are also not far behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East division lead, trailing by three and 3.5 games, respectively. One could say this series carries some importance.

NEXT: Craig Breslow To Make Big Addition To Red Sox Front Office

Boston Red SoxBrennan BernardinoChris MurphyNew York Yankees
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect