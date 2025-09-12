Yet another Red Sox pitcher goes on injured list

Starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino #83 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 03, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox continue to deal with what's become a rash of injuries.

Per an official announcement, the Sox are placing left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain, retroactive to Sept. 10. Bernardino most recently pitched 1 1/3 innings without allowing a run in a road loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 6.

To take Bernardino's place, the Red Sox are recalling lefty Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester. Murphy pitched on consecutive days for the Red Sox on Sept. 8-9 against the Athletics in Sacramento, logging two scoreless innings with a walk, hit, and strikeout.

The Red Sox had previously optioned Murphy to Worcester to make room for the call-up of righty Kyle Harrison, but the Bernardino injury could now keep Murphy in the majors for the rest of September. Murphy has made the most of his limited time in Boston, posting a 2.81 ERA over 17 appearances in the 2025 campaign.

Bernardino joins Jordan Hicks and Dustin May as the latest Red Sox hurler to end up on the IL, just as the team hits the stretch run of what's likely to be their first season in the playoffs since 2021.

Boston begins a three-game weekend series against the New York Yankees on Friday night at Fenway Park. The Sox are just a half-game behind the Yanks for the top wild card spot in the American League, while holding a four-game lead over the fourth-seeded Texas Rangers in that race.