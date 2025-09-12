LISTEN LIVE

Craig Breslow to make major new addition to Red Sox front office

Breslow is sometimes referred to as the Red Sox GM, which is a misnomer. But he’s about to add a real GM to the fold.

Matt Dolloff
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Craig Breslow has often been referred to as the Red Sox' "general manager." But that's erroneous, a misnomer. He's actually the chief baseball officer.

And apparently, that title was set with eventually adding a GM in mind.

According to a new report, Breslow is set to bring a GM into the Red Sox' front-office hierarchy. Rob Bradford said Wednesday that Breslow will "prioritize finding a GM early this coming offseason," after going without one for his first two seasons at the helm. They might have competition for available execs, as Bradford was reporting off another report by Britt Ghiroli that the Orioles will be in the market for a GM of their own.

Breslow has overall had aa successful tenure as the Red Sox' chief baseball officer. In two years' time, the club has improved from a 78-win season in 2023 to a .572 win percentage so far in 2025, an 89-win pace. They have a four-game lead over the fourth seed in the AL wild card race, the Texas Rangers, putting them on pace for their first playoff berth since 2021.

There have been bumps in the road, as one should expect with any new, young executive. Infielder Kristian Campbell flamed out in his rookie year after a hot start and contract extension, which Breslow went out of his way to champion for both Campbell and himself. The Red Sox' trade acquisitions have largely been busts, as starter Dustin May and reliever Jordan Hicks are both on the injured list amid big-time struggles on the mound.

Adding a GM, especially an experienced one, would be a huge help for Breslow -- especially in conference rooms and at negotiation tables. Previous chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom did have a GM as well with Brian O'Halloran. So, it's always made sense for Breslow and the Red Sox to bring in a GM.

That'll be one of the big storylines of the Red Sox' offseason, and it should be the first one. Breslow should start with the GM, then they can work together on improving the pitching staff and adding middle-of-the-order power.

Boston Red SoxCraig Breslow
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
