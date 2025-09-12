LISTEN LIVE

Patriots bring back versatile offensive lineman

The Patriots made another shuffle in their offensive line group with the re-signing of a versatile tackle/guard to the practice squad.

New England Patriots offensive lineman Jack Conley (74) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots are shuffling the offensive line group on their practice squad.

As officially announced by the team Thursday, New England is signing offensive lineman Jack Conley to the practice squad, and releasing OL Mekhi Butler as a corresponding move. Conley, listed as a guard in the news release, mostly played right tackle in training camp, but also lined up at the guard spots and as a tackle-eligible tight end. He played all 76 offensive snaps in the 2025 preseason at right tackle (via Pro Football Focus).

Conley, 24, played five years at Boston College before coming to the Patriots as an undrafted free agent for the 2025 campaign. A native of New Canaan, Connecticut, Conley stands at 6-foot-7 and 333 pounds with 33-inch arms and a wingspan of 80 7/8 inches, but lacks high-end athleticism.

The Pats waived Conley as part of final roster cuts on Aug. 26 before signing him to the practice squad one day later, then waiving him again one day after that. So, it's been a bit of a roller coaster for Conley in and out of the Patriots organization.

Butler, meanwhile, was a reserve guard throughout camp. The Pats waived Butler during final cuts, then brought him back on the practice squad the following day.

If New England elevates Conley for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Conley would represent an emergency backup option at tackle or guard. There's also the chance the Pats could use him as an extra tackle in heavy run-game packages.

