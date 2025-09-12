Mike Vrabel announces Patriots’ defensive play caller for Sunday

The New England Patriots have been without defensive coordinator Terrell Williams this week, as he's away from the team for a medical reason. Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has stepped into a bigger role in his absence throughout the week, and that will continue into Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel shared that Williams will remain out, and Kuhr will handle the defensive play-calling duties for the Patriots' Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

"For the game, Zak Kuhr will fall the game defensively, and I'll help him like I always do," Vrabel said. "I'm excited for that. We've been prepared all week for that - for the preparation, for the game planning, and all the phases of first and second down and what this wants to try to do and how we want to try to defend them."

Vrabel added he will have a further update on Williams next week.

This will be the second time Kuhr steps in to fill some of the responsibilities of defensive coordinator. Williams also was away from the team in the spring for an unrelated medical issue. Vrabel said on Wednesday this new issue is unrelated to that.

Now the team turns to Kuhr, who worked for Vrabel and Williams when with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel mentioned on Friday how he's been impressed since they first started working together.

"Well, going back to - just having been an offensive coach. Watched him work at Ohio State. When we were able to get him to Tennessee how quickly he translated that knowledge to defense - how quickly he learned defense, and what an asset he was defensively for us," Vrabel said. "Especially coming from the college games, as some of those trends started to make their way to the National Football League - some of the spread and the RPO, things like that. We really became an asset for its defensively."

"He did our red zone stuff for us in Tennessee, and then continued to grow and continued to understand what we were doing, and then watching them work in the spring and working with the guys and preparing them in the the spring, through training camp until Terrell was back," Vrabel continued. "A lot of maturity, a lot of growth, and also a lot of knowledge."