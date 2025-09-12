Josh McDaniels preaches patience with Drake Maye

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is taking a big-picture view when it comes to the development of his second-year quarterback, Drake Maye.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McDaniels was asked about the steps Maye needs to work on. He covered just about every aspect of playing the quarterback position, and that it's going to take time for Maye to put all the pieces together.

“I'm the global view with him, the quarterback," McDaniels said of Maye. "Quarterback is a really difficult position to play. There’s a million things that you do every day, every play, between cadence and understanding the defense and your footwork and your throwing mechanics and reading coverage. There’s all kinds of things. Pocket movement, play faking, handling pressures, seeing defenses. There can’t be one or two things, you know what I mean? So, I’ll never boil it down to that, because that would be doing them a disservice.”

McDaniels, in his third stint with the Patriots after most recently serving as offensive coordinator from 2012-2021, detailed the process that Maye is going through in practice. It's not out of the ordinary for the NFL, but a lot for a young, inexperienced QB to digest. Wednesday installed the first- and second-down gameplans, while Thursday focused on third-down and short-yardage plays, and Friday wrapped up with the red zone and two-minute situations.

"We’re building," Maye said Wednesday. "I felt good reciting the plays, getting out of the huddle and getting in and out of checks out there during the game. So, it felt good to get that in the game's rep, and I think it'll continue to get better between me and coach (McDaniels).

"The more we do and the more we're kind of seeing the same things and stuff we can revert back to in a game setting will always kind of help us going forward. Those guys that were catching the football and blocking up front, I thought they played their butts off, and I think they deserve a lot of credit. I’ve got to do my part."

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

McDaniels recognizes that Maye is still working through all the aforementioned challenges, while also maintaining a patient approach.

“I would say the biggest thing for me is just, he’s a young quarterback," McDaniels said. "He’s learning through all these experiences, and he’s the right guy. And so, we’re going to have an opportunity to continue to grow and improve and get better."

Ultimately, McDaniels believes Maye will build on these early-season experiences.