Former longtime Patriots defensive lineman suffers season-ending injury

Deatrich Wise Jr. #91 of the Washington Commanders is carted off the field after being injured against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive end Deatrich Wise’s season is over after tearing his left quad on "Thursday Night Football" between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

The first-year Commander was carted off Lambeau Field after multiple players rolled up on his leg following an extra-point attempt.

Wise, entering his ninth NFL season, took to social media to thank fans for their well-wishes.

"I'm truly grateful for all the love, prayers, and support I've received,” said Wise, via Instagram. "This was an unfortunate experience, but when you give so much to the game and do everything you can to improve for yourself and for your team's success it can feel like there's a lot to play for. When you stop, it can feel like everything around you stops too.

"But I know the best healer. God only puts us through what we can handle, and every challenge carries a lesson. Out of every test comes growth, shaping us into who we need to become to accomplish the goals we set from the start. I'm on the path to becoming the highest version of myself. And on the bright side I get to spend more time with my family and my sons".

Wise was playing his second game for the Commanders after spending the previous eight seasons in New England. Wise, a captain from 2022 through 2024, suited up for 128 regular season games and seven playoff games, including the Patriots' 2018 Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 31-year-old defensive end is credited for 34 sacks and 90 quarterback hits during his time in Foxboro.

“New England was everything,” said Wise when asked about his time with the Patriots during joint practices with the Commanders back in August. “I’m forever grateful…everyone helped me to become who I am today. Wonderful fanbase, wonderful team.”