Barth’s 5 things: Is this the year the Patriots break the house of horrors in Miami?

It's time for the New England Patriots' annual trip to South Beach. On Sunday the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium for their Week 2 matchup and first road game of the year.

At this point, the road Dolphins week might as well be known as 'House of Horrors' week for how much that term gets thrown around ahead of this matchup. That's for good reason - they've lost five games in a row and 10 of their last 12 in Miami, going back to 2013. The last time they beat the Dolphins on the road, Antonio Brown was catching touchdown passes from Tom Brady in a 43-0 shutout. In the five games since, the Patriots have been outscored 140-75, scoring more than 17 points just once.

Despite that record, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday he's not feeling the weight of ending that slump. "Every week is different. Every week is a huge challenge," he said on Wednesday. "I feel the opportunity to go on the road and win a division game. That's what I feel and that's where our thought process is."

Another thing to keep in mind about playing at Hard Rock Stadium is the field conditions. With rain in the forecast for the weekend, the Patriots-Dolphins game is the second game that will be played on the grass surface this weekend. On Saturday, No. 5 Miami hosts No. 18 USF at 4:30 p.m. ET (which is one of the best games of the college football slate this week, by the way). It will be interesting to see what kind of shape the field is in for the Pats less than 24 hours after that one.

Things haven't been much better up in Foxborough. Another talking point commonly brought up ahead of this matchup is the success Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had against the Patriots. He's missed some recent games due to injury, but is unbeaten in seven career starts against the Patriots.

Tagovailoa has certainly been solid in those games. He's completed 69.1% of his passes for 230.8 yards per game, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. However he really ramped that up in his last two starts - Week 8 in 2023 and then Week 12 last year - throwing for a combined seven touchdowns and over 300 yards in both games.

However, Tagovailoa's performance has only been half of the equation though. What gets overlooked in focusing on his head-to-head record with the Patriots is how little the Patriots' offense has produced in those games. They've scored more than 17 points once against Tagovailoa, averaging 15.4 points in those games. That has come against multiple Dolphins defensive coordinators, between Josh Boyer (and head coach Brian Flores), Vic Fangio, and now Anthony Weaver.

Yet now, the Dolphins' defense may be vulnerable. Last week the Colts offense led by Daniel Jones scored points on all seven of its drives in the game.

Obviously the Patriots will have to do a better job against Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense, but even with that they'll also probably need to score more than two touchdowns to win. Can they get the offense going this week? We'll look at how they can do that, and more in this week's 5 Things...

Establishing the run

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On paper, the Patriots project as a team that will lean on the run in 2025. Things looked that way in training camp, but in the opener the run game was practically non-existent.

After running for 3.5 yards per carry on 13 carries in the first half (2.7 yards per carry without the fake tush push end-around play), the Patriots basically gave up on the run game in the second half.

If they want to build more rhythm as an offense, that can't happen again. Vrabel spoke this week about needing to be more multi-dimensional. "The bottom line is we have to run the ball better and we have to run it more efficiently because then I think that all opens up some more of the stuff that we're doing, can do and want to be able to do so that it's not just a drop-back passing game," he explained on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels agrees.

"Obviously, we want to stay balanced as much as we can," he said during his Thursday press conference this week. "That’s always been the way we have operated offensively, and I know that’s the way we intend every game to go. I’ve said it a million times, I’ve never called a perfect game. I would love the perfect line of balance every week."

Or, to put it more bluntly - when McDaniels was asked what he learned about the Patriots' running backs in Week 1, he simply responded "they need the ball more."

The Patriots should have a chance to get things going on the ground against this Dolphins' defense. While the Dolphins have a formidable pass rush, they're not as stout up the middle. Last week the Colts ran for 3.9 yards per carry against them, including 4.2 yards per carry on 13 carries between the guards.

On top of that, Miami's starting nose tackle Benito Jones has been on the injury report this week with an oblique injury. Zach Sieler and rookie Kenneth Grant both stepped in for Jones last week, but the player on the roster who stylistically profiles most similarly to the 6-foot-1, 335-pound Jones is 6-foot-5, 319-pound seventh-round rookie Zeek Biggers. Biggers was inactive last week.

Another interesting thing to watch will be how the Patriots split up their rushing directions. Last week, the team ran to the right just once, likely running away from Maxx Crosby despite having two strong run blockers on that side in Morgan Moses and Mike Onwenu. They should try to attack that side more this week - Miami allowed 4.9 yards per carry to the right side of the offense last week, compared to 2.6 yards per carry to the left side.

Getting Pop Douglas involved

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Another element missing from the Patriots' offense in Week 1 was Pop Douglas. He did catch a two-yard touchdown, but also caught a screen pass that was blown up for a loss, resulting in him finishing the game with two catches for -2 yards.

Douglas' ability to create after the catch can be an important asset for this Patriots offense, especially as it currently lacks big-play threats. Can they get Douglas more involved this week?

Last year, Douglas had a couple of solid games against Miami. He caught six passes for 59 yards in the game in Foxborough, and then a month and a half later caught five passes for 62 yards in Miami.

Getting Douglas more involved will be as much of a down-to-down thing as it is changing the gameplan, putting the onus on Drake Maye. While Douglas' production was limited last week, Maye sprayed two throws to Douglas while he was open, and didn't target him when open a few other times. If he wants to throw the ball down the field more he'll need to give defenses more reason to respect the short game, which is where Douglas is going to be the most effective player.

Turning up the heat inside

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Nothing throws a quarterback off his rhythm quite like interior pressure. For a shorter quarterback in Tagovailoa in an offense that uses the middle of the field more than most, that's especially true.

The Patriots should have an advantage in creating interior pressure in this game. Kion Smith is expected to get the start at right guard for the injured James Daniels. Prior to stepping in for Daniels last week Smith had played just 70 NFL snaps - all coming at tackle and all over the span of seven games in 2023. At left guard is a rookie converted tackle in Jonah Savaiinaea. Center Aaron Brewer is more experienced, but had the third-lowest pass blocking grade among all qualifying centers last week.

Given that, it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins scheme up their pass blocking. Milton Williams was excellent in his Patriots debut last week, while Christian Barmore didn't produce as much as he drew most of the focus from the Raiders. Against two interior rushers of their caliber, the Dolphins may want to help more inside.

However, if the Dolphins draw things up to take away those two they could leave themselves exposed to Harold Landry, who showed last week the damage he can do when left one-on-one. On top of that, the Dolphins are expected to have a backup right tackle (the side Landry rushes on) with Larry Borom stepping in for an injured Austin Jackson. Last season Borom allowed 22 pressures and seven sacks in eight games with the Chicago Bears.

That's just taking into account the Dolphins' starting offensive line. If there are any further injuries the team would have to tap into its already-depleted depth. That could mean turning to former Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange, who was just signed on Monday but is one of only three true guards on the active roster heading into this game.

Familiar faces

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Strange isn't the only familiar face New England will see on the other side. A handful of former Patriots are currently on the Miami roster.

Highlighting that group is Matthew Judon. Judon was arguably the face of the franchise more than any other player in the post-Brady era after signing with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021. He recorded 32 sacks (ranking 17th in franchise history) in 38 games over three years in New England, with his final year limited to just four games due to an injury. He was traded during training camp last year due to a roster dispute.

After a down season in Atlanta following the trade Judon, 33, is now trying to reset himself in Miami. He played 33 snaps last week but most were against the run - he recorded no pressures in 10 pass rush snaps.

The Dolphins mostly lined Judon up on the left side of the offensive formation last week. That means as he makes his return to Gillette Stadium, he'll likely be matching up against first-round pick Will Campbell. This will be a good test for Campbell, after a solid performance in his NFL debut last week.

While Campbell hasn't faced Judon before, other members of the Patriots know exactly what he brings to the table.

"He's a good rusher. Veteran guy who has been in the league for a long time," Onwenu told 98.5 The Sports Hub this week. Onwenu was teammates with Judon throughout his tenure in New England.

"I think he's more savvy than most," Onwenu continued. "He kind of uses his surroundings, whether it's like a lower front or something like that, I think he just uses the surroundings well and plays off of what you give him."

Another familiar name is Jack Jones. Jones projects as the Dolphins' top cornerback this week as the team deals with injuries at the position. Last week against the Colts he was targeted five times, allowing three catches for 48 yards.

Two-thirds of the Dolphins' special teams unit is also made up of former Patriots. Punter Jake Bailey is in his third year with the 'Fins, while Joe Cardona signed with them in the offseason after being released by the Patriots, following a 10-yar career in New England.

Andy Borreagales' homecoming

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Seeing former Patriots isn't the only familiarity angle for New England in this game. It's also a homecoming for kicker Andy Borregales, who attended high school in nearby Hollywood, Florida and then was the starting kicker at the University of Miami for four years before being drafted by the Patriots this spring.

It's not just Borregales returning to his hometown, but his old home stadium. The Dolphins share Hard Rock Stadium with the Hurricanes, meaning Borregales has four years of home games kicking there. During his time with 'The U' Borregales hit 38 of his 44 field goal attempts (86.4%) in that building.

As Borregales looks to bounce back after missing a 40-yard kick in Week 1, he'll now get to do so in a familiar setting. "It's nice. It gives you a little bit more confidence, I guess you could say, just because I have kicked there for the past four years," Borregales told 98.5 on Thursday. "But overall, it is a little different. I'm on the other side now. So, it'll be fun."

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer also noted how the familiarity can help the rookie kicker. "For those guys, I think they just understand the stadium, feel more confident," Springer said on Thursday. "For him to go home, he kicked a lot of field goals in that stadium. So I expect him to be locked in and understand what it's going to take to make a field goal in that situation, whether it's a 50-yarder, or it's a 35-yarder, or game winner." I'm excited to see how he progresses in Week 2 "

Beyond the familiar wind patters and sightlines, Borregales is taking a business-like approach to his 'homecoming' game.