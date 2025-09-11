Socci’s notebook: A young QB gets no breathers in an NFL schedule

A semicircle of camera- and microphone-holding reporters formed around Jaylinn Hawkins late Monday afternoon, their backs to Drake Maye as he walked through the middle of the Patriots’ locker room. Head down, dressed in team sweats, a backpack slung over his right shoulder, Maye was headed for an exit leading to offices and meeting rooms.

Just as he passed Hawkins’ crowded locker, Maye lifted his head and let go of a big exhale. He never broke stride.

There is little time to breathe once an NFL season gets going. Especially for a barely 23-year-old quarterback whose last half of his 13th career start, a 20-13 loss to Las Vegas, was spent frequently under pressure from the Raiders and whose shoulders bear the hopes and expectations of his franchise and the region’s fanbase.

One game ends, preparation for the next begins. Vegas game film gets reviewed. Film of Miami, the next opponent, gets broken down. The day moves fast from early treatments on a trainer's table to reps on the practice field and then in the weight room, from the cold tub to a hot shower, from the locker room to the next meeting in your position room. You gotta come up for air when you can.

Almost exactly 48 hours later, Maye could be seen and heard facing reporters. Baring his arms while in a navy sleeveless Dri-FIT, he bared a bit of himself while fielding a fair number of questions that touched on much of what's been said the past few days on podcasts and talk shows and, no doubt, wherever coworkers still gather around water coolers.

Maye was asked to describe his comfort level in Josh McDaniels’ offense, whether he feels too much is "piled on his plate" and about his mechanics. Thankfully, he was spared any probing into a suggestion I’ve heard from some this week: "he might not be the guy." This after 13 starts. Thirteen.

This seems like a good time for more than Maye to take a deep breath. And just know, I wrote that last sentence as much to myself as anyone else.

"We’re building," Maye said of his comfortability (and compatibility) in McDaniels' scheme. "I felt good reciting the plays, getting out of the huddle and getting in and out of checks out there during the game. So, it felt good to get that in the game's rep, and I think it'll continue to get better between me and (Josh). The more we do and the more we're kind of seeing the same things and stuff we can revert back to in a game setting will always kind of help us going forward."

No question, there were moments Sunday that projected tentativeness, if not uncertainty. A hitch here or there. An early exit or two out of the pocket. There were throws that sailed high and wide. To Pop Douglas, twice, Hunter Henry and Mack Hollins. And there was the third-quarter interception on which the second half turned. It short-circuited a chance to expand a 10-7 advantage, and instead set up the Raiders to take a 14-10 lead.

But before that turnover, induced largely by pressure from all-league pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and following an interception thrown by his veteran counterpart Geno Smith, Maye went 18-of-24 for 183 yards. In the four series preceding Maye’s pick, the Pats scored a touchdown, missed a field goal, made a field goal and got run-stuffed on 3rd-and-1.

Young or old, unproven or proven, successful quarterbacks are ultimately judged by a preponderance of winning plays over bad plays and decisions that usually lead to losses. Yet, Sunday’s disappointment was grounded in numerous factors: an ineffective running game (3.3 yards a carry) and unproductive screen game (TreVeyon Henderson averaged 4.0 yards a catch); a vulnerability to big plays on defense (nine for 20-plus yards, including a 26-yard TD pass and 3rd-and-20 conversion); and breakdowns in the kicking game (missed FG attempt, 21-yard situational punt and two penalties on returns).

Yes, Maye was the headliner. As he will continue to be. But, as the previous paragraph shows, there’s more to Sunday’s story than his ups and downs. Now, about the latter, was he weighed down by that plate of his?

“Any time you're playing quarterback in the NFL, it's a lot on your plate. You're playing quarterback for one of 32 teams,” Maye said. “It's a lot, and it's something I don't take for granted. What a special position it is in this league. There's a lot of good that comes with it, and there's a lot of stuff that's on your plate, and that's just part of it. So, I try to do whatever I can to study as much as I can, hear the play calls and study the formations before he [McDaniels] calls them. Like I said, there's a lot of things that go into it. Being accurate, play calling, getting in and out of plays, so just trying to, like I said, get a good grip on it. The more we do that throughout the weeks and as the season goes on, the better I'll feel in this offense.”

Maye said he’ll continue to hone his mechanics, including footwork, during the week and recreate throws he missed against the Raiders during post-practice extra work. And, with little time to catch his breath, he’ll keep preparing for career start No. 14 at Miami.

“Throughout the course of the last season, you learn it's any given week in this league,” Maye said. “Shoot, I think it's one of those things that you've got to bring every week, and you can't let last week dwell on this week.”

NUMBERS GAME

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: Former Heisman Trophy winner John Lattner (C) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stands next to quarterback Brady Quinn #10 during the captain's meeting against the Purdue Boilermakers September 30, 2006 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won 35-21. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

One might think that a linebacker from Chicagoland would be inclined to wear No. 51, in honor of Dick Butkus. Or Mike Singletary’s 50, if not Brian Urlacher’s 54.

Not Robert Spillane. He prefers 14. A quarterback’s number. Or, in Spillane’s case, one belonging to a ‘Mid-Century’ halfback. But not just any halfback.

Spillane is the grandson of the late Johnny Lattner, the all-time Notre Dame great and 1953 Heisman Trophy winner. Part of Notre Dame’s pipeline from the Chicago Catholic League, Lattner graduated from a single-wing tailback at Bishop Fenwick High School to a star in coach Frank Leahy’s T-formation backfield for the Fighting Irish. Actually, he stood out in both backfields, pulling every-down duties on defense, and in between, returning punts and kickoffs.

Lattner was then drafted seventh overall by the Steelers in 1954. With Pittsburgh, he wore No. 41, which explains his grandson’s choice of numbers with his last two teams, as a Steeler (2019-22) and Raider (2023-24).

“I wore 41 in Pittsburgh because he wore 41 in Pittsburgh” Spillane, himself a Fenwick grad, said before last Sunday’s season opener in an interview that aired on the 98.5 The Sports Hub Patriots Radio Network’s pregame show. “I'm wearing 14 now because he wore 14 with Notre Dame.”

An athlete’s number can help tell their story, often becoming a big part of their identity. In both 14 and 41 lies not only part of Spillane’s family history, but much of what drives him when he takes the field.

“Every chance I get to honor my late grandfather Johnny Lattner is a great honor to me and I wear that last name on the back of my jersey with pride. So I'm going to continue to do that, going forward,” said Spillane, whose habit of running onto the field before every practice was inspired not by a family member, but a childhood favorite, former Chicago Cubs’ star outfielder Sammy Sosa, who routinely charged out to his position at Wrigley Field.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Jack Westover #37 of the Washington Huskies runs the ball against Darius Muasau #53 of the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jack Westover is another Patriot whose number is like the cover to his biography. Look at what’s behind his decision to switch from his preseason 87 to his current 37, and what you see reads like a fairy tale.

Thirty-seven was Westover’s number at the University of Washington, where he played for six seasons under three head coaches and caught - get this - 87 passes and rushed seven times as a tight end-fullback.

Now that you know those key numbers, let's get to the heart of Westover's story.

Growing up in the Seattle area, his high school career consisted of all of two football games. Westover had played the sport briefly in middle school, only to concentrate on basketball as he grew into a 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame. He traveled the country to AAU tournaments and received some recruiting interest from small colleges as a self-described “two guard who couldn’t shoot.” By his senior year at Mount Si High School, he had a notion to try football again.

A lifelong U-W fan, going back to game days in his youth ‘sailgating’ on Lake Washington next to Husky Stadium, Westover enjoyed a personal connection to one of the school's all-time great quarterbacks, former Patriot Hugh Millen, who started 20 games for New England in 1991-92. Millen was a Westover family friend and coached at Mount Si.

Jack's father, Dan Westover, asked Millen to put his son through a workout to assess his abilities. Millen liked what he saw, and Jack joined his Wildcats program. Two games into his lone prep season, Westover broke his collarbone.

Nonetheless, the following year he enrolled at U-W and walked on to coach Chris Peterson’s Huskies as a fullback. Westover eventually earned a scholarship, adding enough weight to become a tight end for Peterson’s successors Jimmy Lake and Kalen DeBoer.

In 2023, Westover caught 46 passes from current Atlanta Falcon Michael Penix Jr. as the third-leading receiver for a team that advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game. At 243 pounds, he was invited to the NFL Combine and signed with hometown Seattle as an undrafted free agent, before being released by the Seahawks with an injury settlement in August 2024.

The Patriots signed Westover to their practice squad last October and elevated him for three appearances during the 2024 season. He wore No. 87.

“Gronk’s number,” he said, chuckling.

Yep, 87 belongs to Rob Gronkowski. And 37 suits Jack Westover just right. It’s part of his fabric.

COLTS 33, DOLPHINS 8

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Dante Trader Jr. #25 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sunday’s forecast in Miami Gardens is calling for, what else, mid-80s temps, a mezzo-mezzo chance of rain and, whether it precipitates or not, high humidity. In other words, the usual uncomfortable conditions for a Northern opponent traveling to South Florida in September.

Regardless of venue (The Orange Bowl or Hard Rock Stadium) or time of year (early or late season), playing in Miami has usually been unpleasant for the Patriots. They are 16-43 there all-time and haven’t beaten the Dolphins on the road since 2019. Overall, Miami has won eight of their last nine meetings, including the last four.

Still, rain or shine, if there’s a good time to face the Fins, this is the weekend. After a tumultuous offseason, Miami opened its schedule with a 33-8 loss at Indianapolis, where the Colts scored on every possession, compiled more than 400 total yards, including 156 rushing yards, and rolled to 27 first downs. The Dolphins offense wasn’t any better than their defense (see below) and lost the starting right side of their line (guard James Daniels and tackle Austin Jackson) to injuries.

X MARKS THE SPOT

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters the weekend 7-0 with 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions vs. the Patriots, but is coming off one of his worst career performances at Indy. He completed just 14-of-23 passes for 114 yards, was sacked twice, picked off twice and lost a fumble. According to ESPN, it was his seventh career three-turnover game.

Tagovailoa, who is now making more than $50 million annually, averaged only 3.9 yards per attempt and his eight completions to speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle totaled just 70 yards. Former Dolphin cornerback Xavien Howard told ESPN reporter Stephen Holder that forcing Tagovailoa to hold the ball longer by eliminating his primary option, left him rattled.

“We knew the guy, he gets the ball out pretty quick,” Howard said to Holder. “And once we take away his first read, I feel like it’s panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday. We took away his first read and he was trying to get rid of the ball real quick.”

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EXPATS

Three of the Colts’ drives included at least 14 plays and, combined, they consumed more than 24 minutes. Two of those series were prolonged in most part by penalties by former Patriots' linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Jack Jones.

Trailing 17-0, the Dolphins were due to gain possession off a punt around the 4:00 mark of the 2nd quarter. But on 4th-and-2 from Indy’s 31-yard line, Judon was flagged for running into the punter. Miami never got the ball back before halftime. A 31-yard field goal off the series’ 17th snap made it, 20-0, at the break.

Facing 1st-and-30 late in the third quarter, Colts’ quarterback Daniel Jones scrambled 11 yards, which would have left the Colts facing 2nd-and-19. But a defensive hold by Jack Jones gave them a first down at the Fins’ 44-yard line. Nine players later, Daniel Jones sneaked his way to a score and a 30-0 lead.

PERSPECTIVE

Even as a billions-dollar business, a game is just that, a game. Too much in our daily lives drives that reality home every time this orb we’re on turns over.

So, when Mike Vrabel started Wednesday’s press conference by stating that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, his friend and longtime assistant who was away from the team in the spring for health reasons, would again have to take leave “for the next few days,” last Sunday’s loss and this Sunday’s game – win or lose – should have already been held in proper perspective.

That’s not to say either was or is unimportant. Nor does it lessen disappointment or gratification from the outcome of the former and, should the Pats beat Miami, the latter. It is, however, what should be an unnecessary reminder that football, whether America’s version of it or the rest of the world’s, as European footballers are wont to say, “is the most important of the least important things.”

Vrabel said Williams’ current situation is unrelated to the one he dealt with in the spring and that he'll work with inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, who ran the defense in the spring, to make up for Williams' temporary absence.

Here’s wishing that Williams returns soon, but most importanly, in great health.