Why Patriots Week 2 is do or die against the Dolphins

Is the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins really a must-win game? Fred Toucher and others say yes.

Before we move onto the takes, a couple of updates, both courtesy of the Hub's Alex Barth. Here, Alex reports that Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is away from the team. And there are three starters not in the mix as game prep begins.

Speaking of Alex Barth, he joined the show this week to share his thoughts on Drake Maye's Week 1 performance and what to expect from the young QB in his second season in New England. Check that out over here and manage your expectations appropriately.

Patriots Week 2

Now we move on to Phil Perry. He's our guy from NBC Sports Boston and he joins the show Thursday mornings at 9 during the NFL season. This week, he was party to a spirited discussion about the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins in Miami.