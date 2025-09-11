Inside the numbers: Patriots rank below-average in several statistical categories after Week 1

The Patriots suffered a 20-13 loss to the Raiders in Week 1, losing their first game under new head coach Mike Vrabel. After leading 10-7 at halftime, New England produced a slew of costly mistakes that quickly allowed Las Vegas to outscore it 13-3 over the final 30 minutes of game time.

Following their uninspiring defeat, the Patriots are well below the NFL average in multiple team statistical categories — especially on offense — after their first game of the season. To better understand how the Patriots fared in Week 1, below is a list of where they rank in popular team statistical categories with additional context from their most recent game.

Offense

Scoring offense — 13 points per game (T-24th)

Total offense — 336.0 yards per game (12th)

Passing offense — 276.0 YPG (6th)

Passing yards per completion — 9.2 yards per completion (19th)

Rushing offense — 60.0 YPG (27th)

Rushing yards per carry – 3.3 YPG (21st)

Red zone offense — 33.3 conversion percentage (T-22nd)

Third-down offense — 4.0 conversions per game (T-23rd)

Fourth-down offense — 1.0 conversions per game (T-8th)

First-down offense — 18.0 per game (T-19th)

Interceptions — 1.0 per game (T-22nd)

Fumbles lost — 0.0 (T-1st)

Turnovers lost — 1.0 per game (T-15th)

Sacks allowed — 4.0 per game (T-27th)

Time of possession — 30:05 (T-16th)

How It Happened

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Quarterback Drake Maye had an opportunity to increase New England’s 3-point lead before halftime, as he obtained possession with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter while being slated to receive the ball to start the second half. A 46-second drive resulted in a punt to the Raiders before Maye threw an interception on the sixth snap of the third quarter. The second-half drive chart for the Patriots began with Maye's interception and followed with four consecutive punts and a field goal. Their 18 first downs ranked tied for 19th in the NFL, a clear sign of struggling to string together successful series throughout a game.

Las Vegas scored a touchdown off Maye’s turnover, proving to be a pivotal momentum swing in the contest.

Running the ball was a weakness for the Patriots, despite it being a perceived preseason strength for the unit. They accumulated just 60 yards on 18 rushes without a touchdown. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson led runners with 27 yards and five carries, while veteran Rhamondre Stevenson’s seven attempts resulted in 15 yards. Perhaps adding to the disappointment was the rainy backdrop at Gillette Stadium, an aspect that usually favors running the football. Maye instead was behind the chain schedule most of Sunday, throwing a career-high 46 passes in an attempt to accommodate.

Defense

Scoring defense — 20.0 points allowed per game (T-14th)

Total defense — 389.0 YPG (26th)

Passing defense — 333.0 YPG (31st)

Rushing defense — 56.0 yards allowed (5th)

Red zone defense — 100 conversion percentage (T-27th)

Third-down defense — 5.0 conversions allowed per game (T-11th)

Fourth-down defense — 1.0 conversions allowed per game (T-14th)

First down defense — 21.0 first downs allowed (T-22nd)

Sacks — 4.0 per game (T-3rd)

Interceptions — 1.0 (T-6th)

Fumbles recovered — 0.0 per game (T-12th)

Turnovers gained — 1.0 per game (T-9th)

Turnover margin — 0.0

How It Happened

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Despite recording four sacks in the contest, the Patriots struggled to limit Geno Smith’s production. The veteran signal-caller completed 24 of his 34 throws for 362 passing yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He was methodical on his first series, orchestrating a 66-yard, 6-play drive that finished with a 26-yard touchdown pass on third-and-11.

The Patriots opted to focus on man-to-man coverage in their secondary, but they struggled to compete with tight end Brock Bowers in passing scenarios. He finished with five receptions and 103 yards, leaving in the third quarter with a knee injury. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins recorded the Patriots’ only takeaway of the afternoon, snagging a ball that was tipped into the air by cornerback Carlton Davis.

Linebacker Harold Landry III was all over Smith, knocking him down for a sack 2.5 times for the most in the league. Even with the pressure, the Patriots struggled to limit the Raiders to long drives by giving up 21 first downs — tied for 22nd in the NFL — and 389 total yards.

Special Teams

Net punting — 231.0 yards per game (5th)

Punt return — 16.0 yards (17th)

Punt return defense — 13.0 yards per game (18th)

Kickoff return — 111 yards (13th)

Kickoff return defense — 96 yards (16th)

Field goal percentage — 66.7 conversion percentage (T-21st)

How It Happened

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Rookie kicker Andy Borregales was 2-of-3 on field goals, missing from 40 yards out while splitting the uprights from 35 and 44 yards through the gloomy weather. Bryce Baringer punted six times for 244 yards, five yards fewer than the Raiders’ AJ Cole despite having another attempt. Baringer pinned Las Vegas inside its 20-yard line twice with a long of 59 yards.