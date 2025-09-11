Patriots get two players back at Thursday practice

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) walks to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots got a couple of starters back on the field for their Thursday practice, as they continue to get ready for their Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Tackle Morgan Moses (foot) and pass rusher Harold Landry (foot) were back at it after missing Wednesday's practice.

While both returned, they were each limited according to Thursday's injury report. That left the only non-participants as cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and defensive lineman Keion White (illness).

There was one other change to the injury report. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (no injury related) was added as limited. This was also the case on Thursday last week, and it's possible the Patriots are continuing to manage Barmore's workload like they were over the summer. Barmore is returning from missing most of last season due to a blood clot issue.

The rest of the Patriots' injury report remains the same. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) and linebackers Christian Elliss (shoulder) and Marte Mapu (neck) were all still limited while cornerback Charles Woods (groin) was a full participant.