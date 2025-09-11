1 Big Thing: No excuses, the Patriots simply have to stop Tua this time

The time for struggling, failing, and excuse-making is over. It's time for the Patriots to get a win over Tua Tagovailoa.

One of the most perplexing tormentors of the post-Brady era in New England, Tagovailoa hasn't exactly been a singular unstoppable force in his seven games as Dolphins quarterback against the Patriots. But he's 7-0 in his career against New England, and there are reasons to be attributed to him.

Tagovailoa has been efficient and secure with the football against the Patriots. He's completed 69.1% of his passes, never thrown more than one interception in a game, and only lost one fumble. That game was the only time he ever committed more than one turnover to the Pats.

On top of that, he cashes in. Tagovailoa has 14 total touchdowns (11 passing, 3 rushing) against the Patriots in his career. He was never more ruthless than in last year's beatdown against Jerod Mayo's futile defense, throwing four touchdown passes, all from within 23 yards or closer.

Bill Belichick, and by extension Mayo, struggled to contain the Dolphins offense with Tagovailoa at the helm, and especially since Mike McDaniel has been their head coach.

Mike Vrabel needs to be the one to put a stop to this. It's the One Big Thing to know for the Patriots to do this week: make Tua look human.

The opportunity has never been greater. Tagovailoa and Miami are coming off a 33-8 loss in which the Indianapolis Colts thoroughly outclassed them on both sides of the ball. They picked Tagovailoa off twice and forced one fumble on three of the Dolphins' first four possessions of the game.

One thing Tagovailoa did well, as he's historically done, is get rid of the ball quickly. He was ninth in the NFL in Week 1 in average time to throw at 2.64 seconds (via Next Gen Stats). The Dolphins' pass-blockers had the ninth-fastest time to pressure (2.52 seconds), while posting the 10th-lowest pressure rate in the league (27.8%). Pressure is measured by distance of rushers from the quarterback, an indication that Tagovailoa made up for shaky protection with his quick decision-making.

Despite Tagaovailoa's own play speed, the same can't necessarily be said for his once-vaunted weapons. Dolphins pass-catchers averaged 3.3 yards of average separation, 14th in the league in Week 1, with the 13th-lowest yards after catch (86). Tagaviloa had the league's 10th-lowest average air yards per attempt with 6.9, while they averaged the fourth-lowest yards per pass play as a team at a tiny 3.9. The 31-year-old Tyreek Hill and slot receiver Jaylen Waddle are still worth plenty of attention, but perhaps present more of a threat on paper at this stage of their careers.

Part of the reason for Miami's short, quick passing game was that the Colts flooded the middle of the field with compact zone coverages. Former Dolphin Xavien Howard also credited the group for forcing the QB off his primary passing option.

"We knew the guy, he gets the ball out pretty quick," Howard said. "And once we take away his first read, I feel like it's panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday. We took away his first read and he was trying to get rid of the ball real quick."

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's also worth noting that in seven games against Tagovailoa, the Patriots offense has averaged only 15.4 points per game. But Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels didn't exactly inspire confidence that they will go down to South Beach and top that number this Sunday. So, the defense needs to deliver, regardless.

The Patriots should be able to get pressure on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offensive line, after generating 22 total pressures against Geno Smith and the Raiders in Week 1 (via Pro Football Focus). Sacks and fumbles should be in play. But since this challenge is similar to the Raiders with Tagovailoa's quick throws, tighter coverage and sound tackling will be paramount.

It won't necessarily be easy. The Patriots are on track to miss cornerback Christian Gonzalez for the second straight game after he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. They're also likely to have a substitute defensive play-caller, possibly inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, as defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is away from the team due to an undisclosed medical issue.

But it's not going well for Tagovailoa, McDaniel, or the Dolphins at the moment. McDaniel acknowledged that it's hard to get much worse than what happened against the Colts. A game like that, with sloppy preparation and execution all-around, invariably has to fall on the head coach.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is vulnerable. The Patriots must make him uncomfortable and force turnovers on Sunday. That's especially true as Vrabel looks to launch a new era and new style of Pats defense. He simply can't let Tagovailoa and the receivers pick his team apart.