Drake Maye year two: What should Pats fans expect?
A bit of prognostication on his second year in the league.
It's Drake Maye year two, one game in. As the young QB goes, so might the season go for the New England Patriots.
All season long, the Toucher & Hardy show will set the tone each weekday with plenty of Pats chat. The Sports Hub's Alex Barth will be part of the conversation, as he was in the clip you'll see above. As expected, Drake Maye was the center of attention.
Barth was encouraged by Maye's strong start against the Raiders in Week 1, but became concerned when his confidence flagged after an interception. Read more on Maye and the rest of the squad in Alex's most recent Patriots Mailbag.
Drake Maye Year Two, Part Two
For an additional perspective, we turn to another one of our stellar Patriots contributors. Andrew Callhan covers the Pats for the Boston Herald and joins the show Tuesday mornings for the entire 8:00 hour. That includes his '2 Stats, 1 Lie' segment.
It was all stats and no lies as Andrew shared his Week 1 takes on Maye and more. Watch the clip, read Callahan's latest on Maye from the Herald, and be sure to subscribe to the Sports Hub YouTube Channel for more in-depth analysis from all the Hub's shows.