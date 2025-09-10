The Red Sox pitching program might actually be working

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox in his major league debut reacts after striking out Lawrence Butler #4 of the Athletics with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Connelly Early's debut last night looks like another win for Craig Breslow

Historically, of course, the phrase "Red Sox pitching" has been something of an oxymoron. But it might be time to start taking it seriously.

Less than two weeks after rookie Payton Tolle left the mound at Fenway Park to a standing ovation, lefty Connelly Early took the mound in Sacramento last night and offered even more hope for the approaching future of the franchise. Early struck out 11 and walked one in five innings to earn the victory in the Sox' 6-0 undressing of The Team Without A Home, otherwise known as the A's. And here's the best part: Early did so without what you'd call an explosive fastball, at least in this day and age.

Does that mean Early is a softy? No. As you'll see in the video below, he touched 97 mph in the second inning - official stats actually had the pitch at 96 - but he pitched at something closer to 94. Does that make him an ace? Not necessarily. He showed command and control, mixing his pitches nicely, showing a good curveball to go along with a changeup and slider, the last of which needs a little work.

This was Early's 1-2-3 second inning, when he struck out the side on 14 pitches, nine of which were strikes:

Before anyone gets too excited, the A's looked off-balance during this entire inning, which is certainly a credit to Early, who seems to pitch smartly and craftily. (But they also were literally getting their first look at him.) Oakland had runners on base in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but did not score.

Personally, I've always loved pitchers like this - especially lefties - who can move the ball around, change speeds, keep you guessing. They have enough velocity to respect to go along with an arsenal that they know how to employ. And the ones who lacked great velocity could make their fastballs better by pitching backwards. In the middle at-bat of the above inning, Early strikes out A's rookie Jacob Wilson (a .319 hitter) by freezing with a called third strike on a 95-mph fastball. The next time up, Wilson singled.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox in his major league debut pitches against the Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Early looks like a big-league pitcher. So does Tolle, whose fastball is much more explosive but who needs work refining his secondary pitches and whose delivery looks like it can easily get out of whack. (Early is much more fluid and classic in his delivery.) But in a rotation that already features Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello for the foreseeable future, Tolle and Early - and anyone else like, perhaps Brandon Clarke? - need only fill in behind what appears to be a solid 1-2 at the front end of the Red Sox rotation.