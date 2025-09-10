Patriots Mailbag: What did we learn in Week 1

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes adjustments before the play during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots opened their season on Sunday with a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming away from the game - as is typically the case in Week 1 - we're left with the questions of what's real about his 2025 Patriots team, and what can we chalk up to the typical chaos that comes with the season opener?

After taking a stab at answering some of the bigger-picture questions on Monday it's now time to hear from you - the fans. What other big questions are there coming away from Week 1? Let's take a look in our first Patriots Mailbag of the 2025 season.

Lowercase 'c' for now nothing more than the normal reaction to a bad game. That's for a reason I've talked about on the radio quite a bit over the last few weeks. Yes, some quarterbacks burst onto the scene like Jayden Daniels. However some other star quarterbacks didn't hit their peak right away.

Josh Allen is generally used as the poster child for this, but a number of the league's top quarterbacks didn't hit their stride as passers until midway through their second season. Even if they were O.K. before, that's when their level of play accelerated. Other examples include Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.

That's not to say it's ideal that Maye played the way he did on Sunday - in particular how he responded after the interception. But the goal isn't for him to play his best game of the season in Week 1, it's for him to get better as the year goes on. If he stays stagnant through the first five to eight weeks of the season, that's when the level of concern goes up.

Maye has talked about being overly "amped up" to start games, which may account for some of his early sprays. It's something he acknowledged he had a plan to work on back in training camp.

"It's kind of like back in the day playing basketball: find a layup before you start shooting some threes. I think just whether it's a good run with the guys up front, the running backs or maybe an easy completion," he explained. "But other than that, I think it's just getting out there, and I think that's part of it. Whether it's going to be jitters or going to be fired up, that's more what it is, just to kind of calm that. I think, use the guys around me as well. Use the guys around me to kind of feel like, ‘Hey, if they're pumped up, I'm going to get a little pumped up,’ but when I get out there, be cool, calm and collected."

As for Sunday's game, Maye attributed his early accuracy issues more to the weather. When asked if he was 'too amped up' for that game, he replied "No, I think just adjusting to the weather out there. I think the first drive, you've got teammates around you and you're coming out there pregame and throwing and feeling good. I don't think that was the case. I felt good out there today. I felt like I had a good rhythm, got in a good rhythm that second drive. From there, just it was a boundary throw to Pop [Douglas], and just missed him a little high. But from there, I thought I was seeing it well, and I don't think that was really the -- I felt pretty good out there on the first drive."

On a more technical level, Maye's footwork looked inconsistent on Sunday. That led to a couple of sprays, and something he and the coaching staff should be able to clean up.

Big picture, yes. That's generally the plan for most of these young 'boom or bust' quarterbacks coming out of college, until they can prove they can beat it. Until Maye does, he'll likely continue to see more similar looks. The fact the Raiders also completely shut down the Patriots' run game didn't help either, and improving in that regard should help loosen things up for the pass game.

Because the Patriots abandoned the run game after the first half. Through the first half just under 40% of their designed carries went to him, which is probably about where that number should be at this point. When that total number of carries is 13 though, it's going to feel like he's left out of the run game.

They also attempted to use him in the quick pass game, which looked like Josh McDaniels trying to simulate a run game without actually running the ball. He finished the game with six catches, and his 11 total touches actually led the team.

Kayshon Boutte might have been the Patriots' biggest bright spot on Sunday. His ability to get open and create easy throwing windows for the quarterback in the intermediate part of the field is something the Patriots haven't gotten from an 'X' receiver for a while now. If they're going to be better at gaining yards in bunches, he's going to need to be a part of that (Maye went away from him more in the second half of that game, and it showed).

The Patriots should get Williams more involved at some point, as they need his speed and ability after the catch in this offense. Those snaps shouldn't come from Boutte though if he keeps producing like this. After that performance Boutte should get more attention from the Dolphins' secondary this week, and it will be interesting to see who among the other receivers takes advantage, and who doesn't.

I think it was real for what Vegas' gameplan was. Defensively up front, the Raiders made a point of not allowing Christian Barmore to beat them. He was double teamed and/or his blocking assignment also had help. That left more one-on-one opportunities for the rest of the rushers, with Harold Landry and Milton Williams doing the most to take advantage of those chances, which they both have the skill level to do.

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins do anything different this week. Will Barmore be the focal point again, or will Landry get more focus after his big game? If left on an island he should continue to be a presence, but if he gets more attention he probably ends up being more of a decoy with less production.

I don't know that it's a direct sign of an imminent trade, but it's certainly notable. If there's any game a player like Anfernee Jennings is going to help with, it's against a team that projects to lean on the run game in bad weather. To not be used in a game like that makes it feel like the Patriots don't have much of a plan for Jennings right now.

Jaylinn Hawkins had a fascinating game. While he profiles more as the deep safety more focused on coverage responsibilities, he made a handful of good plays near the line of scrimmage. However short of grabbing the tip-drill INT, he struggled in coverage allowing three catches for 88 yards. He also missed two tackles, which isn't great from the player who is usually the last one back on defense. While neither Dugger or Peppers profile as true free safeties Peppers has played the role solidly in the past, and this might be where they missed him most.

For what it's worth, I thought Woodson was fine. For his first NFL game, he certainly held his own. Playing Dugger more and/or having Peppers on the roster would have allowed them to ease him in, but at least for this week he looked ready to go.

I'll give them a C. There were some things to like (Kayshon Boutte, pass rush) but overall the lack of growth from where they were at the end of last year was disappointing. It wasn't a failure of an outright failure opener, but it felt like they were building to something bigger during training camp. They'll need all the wins they can get, and losing to what felt like a beatable Raiders team going in doesn't help.